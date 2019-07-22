Colin Montgomerie backs Brooks Koepka on slow play debate
By Richard Johnson
Last Updated: 22/07/19 1:09pm
Colin Montgomerie has backed Brooks Koepka for criticising the pace of play of JB Holmes during the final round of The Open at Royal Portrush, saying slow play is "killing the game".
Koepka signalled his frustration by tapping a non-existent wrist watch in the direction of the walking official in his group, and afterwards hit out at his playing partner.
"That's what I don't understand when it's your turn to hit, your glove is not on, then you start thinking about it, that's where the problem lies," said the world No 1.
Montgomerie believes Koepka was right to raise the issue and wants to see tougher penalties for players who hold up play on the course.
"We all should play quicker, and I think it really is hurting the game," said Montgomerie.
"I agree with Brooks Koepka that when it's your turn you should be ready to play and not start your preparation from that time.
"We are told that your playing partner doesn't affect you, or shouldn't affect you because it's your own ball and you only control your own ball.
"But at the same time it threw him [Koepka]. He did well to recover and finish fourth but it threw him. It's interesting it even throws the best players.
"It's killing our game and the penalties are not severe enough, the deterrent should be a lot more severe than it is."
While the former European No 1 believes the governing bodies could do more to motivate repeat offenders, he also says his fellow pros have a duty to set the tone.
"It's our responsibility to play quicker," said Montgomerie.
"Amateurs learn from the pros and it's up to us pros to show the amateur players that we can do it."
