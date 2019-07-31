Women's British Open: Royal Porthcawl named as 2021 hosts

Royal Porthcawl will host the Women's British Open in 2021

The AIG Women’s British Open will head to a new venue in 2021, with Royal Porthcawl announced as hosts of the tournament for the first time.

The Welsh course is the latest to join the roster for the final women's major of the year, following on from Royal Troon, which will stage the event in 2020.

Royal Porthcawl has previously hosted The Senior Open twice, with Bernhard Langer following his record-breaking 13-shot win in 2014 with a three-stroke victory at the same venue in 2017, as well as many other amateur and professional tournaments.

Rhys James, Royal Porthcawl Club Captain, said: "We are thrilled that the AIG Women's British Open will be coming to Royal Porthcawl in 2021. Hosting our first women's major is a tremendous honour for the club and we cannot wait to welcome the world's best golfers to Wales."

Rhys James, Royal Porthcawl club captain, Lord Elis-Thomas, Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport & Tourism and Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director of Championships, announced the deal on Wednesday

The venue also hosted the 2016 Amateur Championship, where Scott Gregory defeated Robert MacIntyre, as well as the Walker Cup, the Curtis Cup and the European Team Championship.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director Championships at the R&A, said: "We are very much looking forward to taking the AIG Women's British Open to Royal Porthcawl for the first time in 2021."

