Suzann Pettersen hoping to make late push for Solheim Cup pick in Ladies Scottish Open

Suzann Pettersen is hoping to feature at the Solheim Cup

European vice-captain Suzann Pettersen hasn’t given up hope of being at next month’s Solheim Cup as a player ahead of appearing at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

The top eight in the qualification standings after this week's event at The Renaissance Club will automatically feature for Team Europe at Gleneagles, with captain Catriona Matthew then naming her four wildcard picks on Monday.

Pettersen missed the 2017 contest through injury, instead taking on a role as a vice-captain, and took a 20-month break from competitive golf following the birth of her first child, Herman.

The 38-year-old missed the cut in her return to action at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational last month, playing alongside Matthew, but hopes to impress in North Berwick to try and secure a last-minute selection.

Matthew replaced Pettersen as a player in the 2017 Solheim Cup

"I would love to play, if my game is up to it," Pettersen said. "It's hard to really tell and that's why I would love to play this week just to see - and we are picking the team in a week's time.

"I'm not the one who will pick the final four. I've told Beany (Catriona Matthew) I would love to, but I also need to show some signs of good form."

A ninth Solheim Cup appearance would see Pettersen equal Matthew as the second-highest number of appearances for Team Europe and only three short of Dame Laura Davies' record.

Carlota Ciganda is the only player mathematically guaranteed of a place after finishing seventh in the Women's British Open, extending her advantage at the top of the standings, with Matthew not ruling out Pettersen also being part of her European team.

Ciganda will make her fourth consecutive Solheim Cup appearance

"I think at this stage, everyone's being considered," Matthew said. "I think a lot will depend on the blend of the team.

"We've got a few rookies in there perhaps potentially, so looking at perhaps whether you want foursomes, fourball, adaptable players who can play both formats. At the moment, I would say the last kind of probably couple of spots are up for grabs.

"She [Pettersen] has a lot of experience. I would say she's looking good, actually. I think she's looking confident. She putted well at the Dow, so it will be interesting to see how she did this week."

