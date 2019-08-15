Medinah memories: Wayne 'Radar' Riley recreates iconic moments

3:13 Wayne 'Radar' Riley recreates a number of iconic moments from the Medinah archives ahead of the BMW Championship Wayne 'Radar' Riley recreates a number of iconic moments from the Medinah archives ahead of the BMW Championship

The world’s top players are back at Medinah Country Club this week for the BMW Championship, with the iconic course being home to many memorable moments in golfing history.

The Chicago-based layout hosts its first event involving PGA Tour pros since the remarkable 2012 Ryder Cup, where Team Europe overturned a 10-6 deficit on the final day to win the 'Miracle of Medinah'.

That Sunday was remembered for Martin Kaymer's final-hole putt to ensure Europe retained the trophy, as well as Justin Rose's monster putt on his way to singles victory over Phil Mickelson.

Rose's long-range birdie at the 17th helped him to a 1up victory on the final day

Ahead of this week's FedExCup Play-Off, live on Sky Sports, we sent Wayne 'Radar' Riley out on the course to recreate those unforgettable putts and a couple of other special shots from the tournament archives.

From Sergio Garcia's shot from the tree at the 1999 PGA Championship to Hale Irwin's US Open-winning putt in 1990, Radar tries his best to replicate some Medinah magic…with comical results!

Garcia finished runner-up to Woods in 1999

Click on the video above to see Radar recreate iconic Medinah memories!

