Tiger Woods falls further behind in bid to reach Tour Championship

Tiger Woods is struggling to extend his season at the BMW Championship

Tiger Woods was left to rue a costly finish after his bid to reach the Tour Championship suffered another setback during his second round at the BMW Championship.

Woods started the week 38th in the FedExCup standings and needing to move into the top 30 to extend his PGA Tour campaign to next week's season-finale at East Lake, where he registered his 80th PGA Tour title in 2018.

The 15-time major champion admitted he would need "a lot of birdies" after an opening-round 71 left him tied-50th and six strokes back, with Woods slipping further from the lead on Friday at Medinah.

Woods mixed five birdies with four bogeys during his second round

Woods, projected to require at least a top-11 finish to move inside the cut-off mark to feature next week, bogeyed two of this final three holes to close a second successive 71 to leave him 10 strokes behind clubhouse leader Hideki Matsuyama.

"I'm going to have to have a great weekend and make a lot of birdies this week and post some rounds in the mid-60s to give myself a chance at it," Woods said.

"I left quite a few shots out there. I hit the ball a lot better today, which is great, and didn't really make anything until what is it, 14, 15?

"I'm trying to get a feel for the trajectory and shapes of shots and my feel has not been where I want it. I certainly haven't made as many putts. Putt well and I'll shoot good scores. I haven't done that."

Playing alongside Billy Horschel and C.T Pan, Woods opened with four straight pars before cancelling out a close-range birdie at the fifth by hitting his drive at the next into thick rough on his way to a bogey.

Woods rolled in from five feet at the seventh but failed to get up and down from off the eighth green to save par, seeing him reach the turn in level-par.

Woods is a two-time winner of the FedExCup, most recently in 2009

The 43-year-old bounced back from failing to take advantage of the par-five 10th to fire his approach at the next to tap-in range, with Woods then birdieing the 14th and draining a 20-footer at the next to briefly go three under for the day.

Woods found the bunker with his approach into the 16th and with his tee shot at the 17th to card back-to-back bogeys, before having to settle for a two-putt par at the last to head into the weekend on two under.

Watch the BMW Championship throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 5.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.