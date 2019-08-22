Tour Championship: Tiger Woods' dramatic 2018 victory at East Lake

1:47 Wayne "Radar" Riley looks back at how Tiger Woods won the 2018 contest at East Lake. Wayne "Radar" Riley looks back at how Tiger Woods won the 2018 contest at East Lake.

Tiger Woods won't be defending his Tour Championship title this week, a year on from returning to the winner’s circle in dramatic fashion at East Lake.

The 15-time major champion failed to qualify for this year's contest in Atlanta, ending an injury-affected campaign in 42nd place, having completed an astonishing comeback to win the event in 2018.

Woods started the 2017-18 season outside of the world's top 1,000 and unsure how his body would cope with a full PGA Tour schedule, only to finish the campaign with a historic 80th PGA Tour title.

Woods finished two strokes clear of Billy Horschel in Atlanta

After undergoing a fourth bout of back surgery and having made a limited number of starts in over the previous few years, Woods made a rapid rise up the world rankings on his return to regular competitive action.

The former world No 1 posted runner-up finishes at the Valspar Championship and PGA Championship, as well as three other top-10s in 2019, on his way to securing a spot in the season-ending event.

Woods has since gone on to win the Masters, leaving him one short of Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour titles

Woods held a share of the lead after each of the first two rounds and then posted a round-of-the-day 65 on Saturday to open up a three-shot lead, putting him in the final group alongside Rory McIlroy for the first time on the PGA Tour.

An opening-hole birdie was cancelled out by a bogey at the 10th, before a 12-foot birdie at the 13th gave Woods a five-stroke cushion heading into the closing holes.

Woods' victory saw him end the season second in the FedExCup standings, as Justin Rose won the $10million jackpot.

Back-to-back bogeys from the 15th and an important par-save at the 17th saw Woods move to the par-five last with his lead cut to two, where thousands of spectators helped create one of the most iconic moments in modern golf.

Huge crowds followed Woods down the final fairway after he struck his approach into the greenside bunker, with Woods then splashing out of the sand and two-putting for par to register his first victory since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and spark wild scenes around the final green.

Click on the video above to see Wayne "Radar" Riley recreate Woods' memorable victory!

