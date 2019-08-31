Tommy Fleetwood revives European Masters hopes as Rory McIlroy falters late

2:26 The highs and lows of an entertaining third round at Crans-sur-Sierre, featuring a hole-in-one, a great fightback from Tommy Fleetwood, and some ups and downs for Rory McIlroy. The highs and lows of an entertaining third round at Crans-sur-Sierre, featuring a hole-in-one, a great fightback from Tommy Fleetwood, and some ups and downs for Rory McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy's challenge for the Omega European Masters title was hampered by a poor finish to day three as Tommy Fleetwood staged a valiant fightback to revive his hopes.

Leaderboard Omega European Masters

Andres Romero will take a one-shot lead into the final round after he also recovered from a poor start to post a 66, which included three birdies and an eagle in a blistering four-hole stretch on the back nine, while Fleetwood battled back from three early bogeys to salvage a 68 and stay within two of the leader.

Rory McIlroy bogeyed the last two holes to slip three off the lead

But McIlroy slipped three off the pace after finding water twice over the last five holes, including at the 18th, as a bogey-bogey finish saw him drop to 11 under with a 69, and he admitted afterwards his energy levels were low in his fourth tournament in as many weeks.

Romero, who surged into the mix with a career-low 61 in the second round, appeared to be plummeting out of contention when he bogeyed the second and double-bogeyed the fifth, but he responded with three birdies in four holes to get back to 10 under.

The Argentinian dropped another shot at 11, but he began his charge to the top of the leaderboard with a birdie at 13, which he followed with an eagle at the next, and further gains on the next two holes would earn him the outright lead as he signed for a 66.

Wade Ormsby looked set to share the lead with Romero before he bogeyed the last in a disappointing finish to his 67, while Fleetwood is a further shot adrift alongside halfway leader Gavin Green after both produced spirited rallies from erratic starts.

1:36 Rory McIlroy admitted he was suffering with fatigue after three late mistakes hampered his challenge for the Omega European Masters title on day three. Rory McIlroy admitted he was suffering with fatigue after three late mistakes hampered his challenge for the Omega European Masters title on day three.

Fleetwood dropped only one shot over the first two days but bogeyed three of the first six holes on Saturday before beginning his revival with a welcome birdie at the ninth, and he took that positivity into the second half of his round as he carded four birdies in six holes from the 12th to get under the card for the day.

Green bogeyed three of the first five before matching Fleetwood's birdie at the ninth and, after another birdie at 11, the Malaysian eagled the 14th and parred home to return a creditable 68 which kept him in with a great chance of a maiden European Tour title.

1:51 Tommy Fleetwood was happy with his battling qualities as he recovered from three early bogeys with five birdies to revive his hopes of a first win of the year at the European Masters. Tommy Fleetwood was happy with his battling qualities as he recovered from three early bogeys with five birdies to revive his hopes of a first win of the year at the European Masters.

McIlroy atoned for a bogey at the tough first with a birdie at the next, and the world No 2 picked up shots at the seventh, 10th and 12th to tie the lead before his challenge began to falter with a dreadful mistake at the par-five 14th, where a mammoth 415-yard drive left him just a wedge for his second, which he dumped into the water hazard short of the green.

The FedExCup champion pitched to six feet but missed the putt for par, although he bounced back with a birdie at the next before getting into trouble again at 17 and he was again unable to scramble a par.

McIlroy dumped his second into the water at 14 and did the same at the last

His tee shot down the last again leaked right into the fairway bunker for the second day running, and he appeared to catch his second slightly heavy and found water again, but an impressive pitch and putt limited the damage to a bogey and he trudged off to hand in a 69.

Sergio Garcia was another contender to struggle on the outward half as he slumped to three over for the day after five holes, but the 2005 champion emulated the fightbacks of many of his rivals as he birdied four of the next six and then reeled off three in a row from the 14th.

1:20 Renato Paratore provided the outstanding highlight of the third round of the Omega European Masters with a rare ace at the 183-yard 13th hole Renato Paratore provided the outstanding highlight of the third round of the Omega European Masters with a rare ace at the 183-yard 13th hole

The Spaniard's 66 lifted him to 10 under and within four of the leader, along with quickfire Italian Renato Paratore, who provided the outstanding highlight of the round when he holed a sensational 183-yard wedge for a hole-in-one at the 13th.