Solheim Cup: Jodi Ewart Shadoff's golf clubs lost en route to Gleneagles

Jodie Ewart Shadoff is at Gleneagles, but her clubs were missing

Jodi Ewart Shadoff's week at the Solheim Cup got off to an unfortunate start as she arrived in Scotland to find her golf clubs were not on the same flight.

Ewart Shadoff is set to make her third appearance for Europe at Gleneagles this week after being handed a captain's pick by Catriona Matthew, but she was unable to practice fully on Monday as she waited for her clubs to arrive.

Hey @AerLingus I just arrived in Edinburgh with no golf clubs!!! I really need them ASAP so I can get my week here @2019solheimcup started!!! #TeamEurope @SolheimCupEuro — Jodi Ewart Shadoff (@Jodi_Ewart) September 8, 2019

The English star flew into Edinburgh on Sunday and immediately took to social media to plead with Aer Lingus to locate and deliver her clubs, before posting a picture of her official team bag on Monday with a message that read: "Still waiting to fill this awesome empty bag with clubs."

Her clubs were believed to be located in Dublin, according to her caddie Shane Codd, while the official Team Europe account on Twitter also sent out a message highlighting the problem.

Still waiting to fill this awesome empty bag with clubs @AerLingus ☹️🤔 @SolheimCupEuro pic.twitter.com/SgHbPrnUBz — Jodi Ewart Shadoff (@Jodi_Ewart) September 9, 2019

Ewart Shadoff, who has won three of her seven matches in her previous two appearances in 2013 and 2017, was hopeful that her clubs would be delivered to Gleneagles in time for Tuesday's scheduled team practice at 8am.

Watch the 16th Solheim Cup this week as Europe attempt to prevent a third straight Team USA victory. Live coverage begins on Friday at 7:30am on Sky Sports Golf.