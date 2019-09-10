Catriona Matthew: Solheim Cup victory would be career highlight

Catriona Matthew is hoping to lead Team Europe to Solheim Cup victory

Catriona Matthew believes leading Europe to Solheim Cup victory at Gleneagles this week would be her greatest achievement in golf.

Matthew, a nine-time Solheim Cup player, captains a strong European side in Scotland, where the hosts are looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat in the biennial contest.

The 50-year-old won the 2009 Women's British Open and finished on four winning Solheim Cup sides during an illustrious playing career, although feels victory this week would gazump those past successes.

Matthew was part of Europe's last winning Solheim Cup side in 2013

"I think it [Solheim Cup win] would be right at the top," Matthew said. "I've always loved the Solheim Cup. It's been the highlight of my career every two years when it comes around.

"Some of my best moments have been in the Solheim, and I think to be a winning captain at Gleneagles in Scotland would rank just about above my British Open win.

"It's great that it's finally here. It's been, in some respects, a quick two years and I think these next couple of days will just fly past."

Matthew's final Solheim Cup appearance came in Europe's 16.5-11.5 defeat two years ago, when the Scot made the last-minute switch from vice-captain to player to replace the injured Suzann Pettersen.

Matthew scored three points from her four matches in the 2017 contest

Team USA have been forced into a similar alteration ahead of this year's contest and have drafted in Ally McDonald to take over from Stacy Lewis, leaving the visitors with six rookies in their side.

"Obviously that's tough for them and disappointing," Matthew added. "We were in the same situation last time with Suzann [Pettersen]. I feel sorry for Stacy [Lewis].

"You have that kind of relation of getting on the team, being picked, and then not being able to play because you're injured is unlucky for them. Obviously Ally McDonald is a good player, solid player. They have an able replacement there.

"I suppose being a rookie it's a slight unknown quantity. They're all good players, but you've seen in the past some rookies kind of come in and excel. Then other rookies who unfortunately just have found it a little all a little too much."

Pettersen returns for Europe and makes her ninth Solheim Cup appearance, despite only making three competitive starts since November 2017, although vice-captain Dame Laura Davies is fully behind her inclusion as a captain's pick.

"Why wouldn't you want Suzann Pettersen on your team?" Davies said. "She hasn't played a huge amount of tournaments, but match play is very different. You don't have to string together 72 holes.

Pettersen has registered 19 points from her previous eight Solheim Cup appearances

"In the end it might be hard for someone who hasn't played, but 18 hole match play I'd back Suzann [Pettersen] every time. If you have Suzann or another player on the sheet, you might rather play the other player.

"Suzann can be quite tricky out there. It's great for us. It's great that she brings that reputation to our team, and I'd never doubt Suzann Pettersen ever."

