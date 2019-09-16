Suzann Pettersen: I would love to captain Europe in Solheim Cup

Suzann Pettersen would relish the chance to captain Europe in the future

Suzann Pettersen has admitted she would love to captain Europe at the Solheim Cup in future.

Pettersen, 38, was a wildcard pick from captain Catriona Matthew and she rewarded Matthew's faith handsomely with a nerveless eight-foot putt on the 18th to spark wild celebrations, before announcing her retirement.

Pettersen - originally selected as a vice-captain after taking time out to have a baby in 2017 - was given a surprise ninth Solheim Cup appearance despite being world number 665, and stated she would relish the prospect of returning as skipper.

She said: "I would love to captain, absolutely. It's more nerve-wracking being on the sidelines than being inside the ropes, but for sure. It's been such an amazing part of my career.

"This tournament was the pinnacle by far, you can't ask for much more.

"I really hope women's golf can capture off this enormous high, because it doesn't get any better.

"It must have been the most amazing scenes and if you can't inspire young girls to pick up the game now, I don't know how you will!

"It was a dream come true for all of us on the European team. To do it here at the home of golf, Catriona being from here, it's just picture perfect."

Team Europe won by a narrow margin of 14 1/2 to 13 1/2

Matthew, 54, captaining Europe for the first time, backed the Norwegian for a leadership role in the future.

She said: "I know people said it was a controversial pick, but I had complete faith in her the whole time.

"For her to finish that way and then retire, it couldn't have been a better moment. I'm so pleased she's finished on such a high note.

Team Europe captain Catriona Matthew led the side to victory

"I'd be delighted if she became captain, I'm sure she'd be great. I might do it again but it depends on what Suzann wants to do!

"It was just such a fantastic spectacle for women's golf. You couldn't have asked for a better finish or anything more exciting - hopefully it will inspire people in future."