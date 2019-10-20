Buick LPGA Shanghai: Danielle Kang claims one-shot win in China
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 20/10/19 10:43am
Danielle Kang marked her 27th birthday by successfully defending her title at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.
Final leaderboard
Kang posted a bogey-free 70 on the final day at Qizhong Garden Golf Club to register a one-shot victory over Solheim Cup team-mate Jessica Korda.
Home favourite Yu Liu claimed a share of third alongside Nasa Hataoka and Kristen Gillman, with Sei Young Kim finishing four strokes off the pace in sixth spot.
"It was a really stressful day," Kang said. "I definitely played well out there. It was really tough because you're definitely watching what Jessica [Korda] is shooting and scoring, and always just try to keep in my own game."
A two-shot swing at the first saw Kang move ahead with a tap-in birdie after Korda, the overnight leader, missed an eight-footer to save par.
Korda rolled in a 10-footer at the next but dropped a shot at the par-five fourth, before almost holing her approach at the ninth to set up a close-range birdie and reach the turn tied for the lead.
Kang regained her advantage when Korda bogeyed the par-three 11th and doubled her advantage with a 10-foot birdie at the 15th, before sealing her win with a two-putt par at the last.
Jodi Ewart Shadoff finished the week in tied-12th, with Georgia Hall a further shot back on seven under and Charley Hull posting a final-round 69 to end the week on 12 over.