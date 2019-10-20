Buick LPGA Shanghai: Danielle Kang claims one-shot win in China

Danielle Kang secured a fifth LPGA Tour title

Danielle Kang marked her 27th birthday by successfully defending her title at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Final leaderboard Buick LPGA Shanghai

Kang posted a bogey-free 70 on the final day at Qizhong Garden Golf Club to register a one-shot victory over Solheim Cup team-mate Jessica Korda.

Home favourite Yu Liu claimed a share of third alongside Nasa Hataoka and Kristen Gillman, with Sei Young Kim finishing four strokes off the pace in sixth spot.

Kang ended the week on 16 under in China

"It was a really stressful day," Kang said. "I definitely played well out there. It was really tough because you're definitely watching what Jessica [Korda] is shooting and scoring, and always just try to keep in my own game."

A two-shot swing at the first saw Kang move ahead with a tap-in birdie after Korda, the overnight leader, missed an eight-footer to save par.

Kang played alongside Korda on the final day

Korda rolled in a 10-footer at the next but dropped a shot at the par-five fourth, before almost holing her approach at the ninth to set up a close-range birdie and reach the turn tied for the lead.

Kang regained her advantage when Korda bogeyed the par-three 11th and doubled her advantage with a 10-foot birdie at the 15th, before sealing her win with a two-putt par at the last.

LPGA Tour Golf Live on

Jodi Ewart Shadoff finished the week in tied-12th, with Georgia Hall a further shot back on seven under and Charley Hull posting a final-round 69 to end the week on 12 over.