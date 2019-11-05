Shane Lowry looking to add European No 1 title to Open-winning year

Shane Lowry is third in the Race to Dubai standings with three events left

Shane Lowry believes winning the Race to Dubai would be the "icing on the cake" as he looks to end his memorable 2019 on another high.

Lowry is already content with his achievements this year having stormed to his maiden major title with a six-shot victory in The Open at Royal Portrush, while also landing his first Rolex Series win in Abu Dhabi in January.

Lowry is bidding to be crowned European No 1 for the first time

The Irishman is looking forward to teeing up in the 75-man field for this week's Turkish Airlines Open and, with just three events remaining in the European Tour season, Lowry is just 700 points behind Race to Dubai leader Bernd Wiesberger.

There are increased points on offer in Turkey, South Africa and Dubai, and Lowry is relishing the chance to end the season as European No 1 and cap the best season of his professional career.

"It's my main goal over the next few weeks to perform as best as I can, it would be lovely if I got to the final 18 holes in Dubai with a chance to win the Race to Dubai," said the Open champion, whose Race to Dubai ambitions took a knock when he missed the cut at the Italian Open last month.

"To be European Number One would be really special and would add to the year I've had. I think it would be the icing on the cake. I'm going to give it my best shot but if I don't win it, I won't be too disappointed. I've had a decent year and I'd be pretty happy with what I've got at Christmas.

"To start the year with a win in Abu Dhabi at a Rolex Series event was huge - that gave me the confidence going forward. Outside of a major, as a European Tour player it probably doesn't get much bigger. There are WGCs as well, but Rolex Series events are definitely up there."

This week's tournament features the top 70 players in the Race to Dubai rankings, with five sponsors invites added, with the leading 60 in the standings progressing to next week's Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The season concludes with the top 50 players contesting the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, 10 fewer than in previous years.