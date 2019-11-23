RSM Classic: Brendon Todd in hunt for third consecutive PGA Tour win

Brendon Todd is challenging a third consecutive PGA Tour victory

Brendon Todd remains in contention for a third consecutive PGA Tour classic title after moving within four strokes of the halfway lead at the RSM Classic.

The American, looking to become the first player to win three regular PGA Tour events in successive starts since Tiger Woods in 2006, posted a six-under 66 on the Plantation Course at Sea Island to stay in touch with midway pacesetter Tyler Duncan.

Todd, who was world No 525 until following victory at the Bermuda Championship three weeks ago by winning the Mayakoba Classic on Monday, heads into the weekend on 10 under and tied-seventh.

Todd currently leads the FedExCup standings

"It's been a little bit difficult this week," Todd told Golf Channel. "I felt really good the last two (tournaments). I'm just trying to get some sleep this week and come out ready to fire."

Duncan sits top of the leaderboard after carding a nine-under 61 on the Seaside Course, with the world No 387 making a hole-out eagle from 106 yards at the par-four eighth and posting seven birdies on a blemish-free card.

Duncan holds a two-shot lead at the halfway stage

Colombian Sebastian Munoz, Rhein Gibson of Australia and local favourite DJ Trahan all sit two strokes off the pace in a share of second, with Ricky Barnes and Fabian Gomez a further shot back in tied-fifth.

Overnight leader Webb Simpson dropped to a share of 11th after following an opening-round 65 with a two-under 68 on Friday, while British duo Luke Donald and Russell Knox head into the weekend in tied-59th.

