Alfred Dunhill Championship: Pablo Larrazabal snatches one-shot win

3:06 Highlights from Pablo Larrazabal's remarkable final round at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa. Highlights from Pablo Larrazabal's remarkable final round at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

Pablo Larrazabal birdied three of the final four holes to snatch a dramatic victory at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

The Spaniard took a three-shot lead into the final round at Leopard Creek but lost his overnight advantage after following three bogeys in his first five holes with four dropped shots in a three-hole stretch from the seventh.

Final leaderboard Alfred Dunhill Championship

Larrazabal, struggling to walk due to blisters, reached the turn in 41 and was still six over for the day with five holes to play, only to post back-to-back birdies from the 15th and then pick up a shot at the par-five last to claim a one-shot win.

Larrazabal posted six bogeys and a double-bogey during the final round

A three-over 75 saw Larrazabal end the week on eight under and a shot clear of Sweden's Joel Sjoholm, with home favourites Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel in a share of third alongside Wil Besseling on six under.

After missing the opening green and failing to save par, Larrazabal bogeyed the third and fifth before getting up and down from the sand to match Besseling's birdie at the driveable sixth.

Wil Besseling was chasing a maiden European Tour victory

Larrazabal lost his advantage by double-bogeying the seventh after finding water off the tee, before bogeying his next two holes to find himself two back from Besseling at the turn.

A close-range birdie at the 11th was cancelled out when Larrazabal found the hazard off the 13th tee on his way to another bogey, only to unexpectedly move closer to the lead when Besseling double-bogeyed the par-four next.

Larrazabal holed a 20-footer to birdie the 15th and picked up another shot at the par-three next to get to seven under alongside Besseling and Sjoholm, who set the clubhouse target after carding a three-under 69.

The 36-year-old then elected to lay up on the par-five last, where he pitched to three feet with his third shot to set up a winning birdie and a first European Tour victory since 2015.

Larrazabal's victory makes him the early leader on the Race to Dubai

Grace failed to find a birdie over his closing eight holes and Schwartzel missed an eight-foot eagle try at the last to both finish on six under, with Besseling also two off the pace after a final-hole bogey.

Daniel van Tonder claimed sixth spot after a four-under 68, while Zander Lombard went from being one off the lead to finishing tied-seventh after racking up a triple-bogey eight on the last.