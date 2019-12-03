Jon Rahm named European Tour Golfer of the Year

Jon Rahm won the 2019 Race to Dubai for the first time in his career

Jon Rahm has been named Hilton European Tour Golfer of the Year.

The 25-year-old finished tied ninth at The Masters, tied third in the US Open and was runner-up at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Valderrama Masters before securing his first European Tour title of the year at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Rahm's remarkable consistency throughout 2019 gave him the opportunity to win the Race to Dubai for the first time in his career at the final event of the season, the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai - an event he previously won in 2017.

He also became just the second Spaniard in history to win the Harry Vardon Trophy as European Number One, following in Seve Ballesteros's footsteps - who won the Tour's Order of Merit for the sixth and final time in 1991.

"It is a huge honour for me to be named the Hilton European Tour Golfer of the Year," he said.

"To emulate another of Seve's achievements in winning this award is very humbling, and I'm so proud of what I have achieved this year.

"To win both the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and DP World Tour Championship for a second time, as well as defend the Open de España, were all incredible moments.

"But to finish the year as winner of the Race to Dubai is something I'm incredibly proud of achieving at this early stage in my career."

The 25-year-old is the reigning Race to Dubai Champion

On home soil, at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Rahm defended a title for the first time in his career as he won the Mutuactivos Open de Espana.

The Spaniard stormed to victory in front of an adoring home crowd, carding a third round of 63 to take a five-stroke lead, which he then maintained as he finished on 22 under par.

Rahm shared the lead going into the final round, and then held his nerve on the 18th hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates to hold off the challenge of 2017 Race to Dubai Champion Tommy Fleetwood and win his fourth Rolex Series title.

Sergio Garcia was the last Spaniard to win the award

Keith Pelley, chief executive officer of the European Tour, said: "The 2019 European Tour season had so many stand-out moments, not least the dramatic finale at the DP World Tour Championship when Jon earned his place in European Tour history, joining the legendary Seve Ballesteros as the only other Spaniard to become Europe's number one player.

"For Jon to win the Race to Dubai in the manner that he did, with so much pressure on that final hole, simply underlines what an incredible competitor he is.

"However, this award also recognises the hugely impressive standard of his performances across the year and it demonstrates the strength we have on the European Tour that there were a number of worthy contenders for this award, including Shane Lowry who narrowly missed out despite winning The Open and a Rolex Series event.

"Jon has a wonderful future ahead of him and he is undoubtedly a deserving winner of the 2019 Hilton European Tour Golfer of the Year award."