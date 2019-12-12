Presidents Cup: Tiger Woods picks himself again for foursomes
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 12/12/19 6:42am
Tiger Woods selected himself to partner Justin Thomas again in the Friday foursomes at the Presidents Cup, as Ernie Els decided to split up his winning pairings.
Latest scores
Woods had been expected to sit out of the second day at Royal Melbourne to focus on captaincy but will hand over the role to Steve Stricker once again, as Team USA look to bounce back from falling 4-1 behind after the opening fourballs.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
The former world No 1, only the second playing-captain in the tournament's history, teamed up with Thomas to win the only American point on the first day and will be hoping for a repeat performance when they face Byeong Hun and Hideki Matsuyama.
"We have had a couple of different options rolling into this entire cup," Woods said. "The guys have known the game plan, the different possible options and this is one of the scenarios."
Matt Kuchar will make his first appearance of the week alongside Dustin Johnson in the first match of the day, as they take on experienced pair Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen.
Patrick Reed, who received a hostile reception from the Australian crowd, goes out alongside Webb Simpson again for their contest against Marc Leishman and Abraham Ancer.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele also stay together despite the pair being beaten 1up in their opening match, with Joaquin Niemann replacing Sungjae Im as Adam Hadwin's partner.
Presidents Cup: Day 1 highlights
A look back at the best of the action from the opening day at Royal Melbourne.
Im has instead being paired with home favourite Cameron Smith in the final match, where they play Gary Woodland - who failed to register a birdie on Thursday - and Rickie Fowler.
Haotong Li sits out for the International side for a second day in a row and C.T Pan also misses out despite getting off to a winning start, while Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau are the two not featuring for the American side.
Live PGA Tour Golf
December 13, 2019, 12:00am
Live on
Friday foursomes line-up (all times GMT)
0002 Louis Oosthuizen/Adam Scott v Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar
0015 Adam Hadwin/Joaquin Niemann v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay
0027 Marc Leishman/Abraham Ancer v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed
0038 Byeong Hun An/Hideki Matsuyama v Justin Thomas/Tiger Woods
0049 Sungjae Im/Cameron Smith v Gary Woodland/Rickie Fowler
Watch the Presidents Cup throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 12am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.