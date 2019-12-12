Presidents Cup: Tiger Woods picks himself again for foursomes

0:58 Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas reflect on securing the first point of the week for Team USA in Thursday's fourballs Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas reflect on securing the first point of the week for Team USA in Thursday's fourballs

Tiger Woods selected himself to partner Justin Thomas again in the Friday foursomes at the Presidents Cup, as Ernie Els decided to split up his winning pairings.

Woods had been expected to sit out of the second day at Royal Melbourne to focus on captaincy but will hand over the role to Steve Stricker once again, as Team USA look to bounce back from falling 4-1 behind after the opening fourballs.

The former world No 1, only the second playing-captain in the tournament's history, teamed up with Thomas to win the only American point on the first day and will be hoping for a repeat performance when they face Byeong Hun and Hideki Matsuyama.

Woods and Thomas secured the only point of the day for Team USA in the fourballs

"We have had a couple of different options rolling into this entire cup," Woods said. "The guys have known the game plan, the different possible options and this is one of the scenarios."

Matt Kuchar will make his first appearance of the week alongside Dustin Johnson in the first match of the day, as they take on experienced pair Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen.

Johnson is playing in his first event since undergoing knee surgery

Patrick Reed, who received a hostile reception from the Australian crowd, goes out alongside Webb Simpson again for their contest against Marc Leishman and Abraham Ancer.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele also stay together despite the pair being beaten 1up in their opening match, with Joaquin Niemann replacing Sungjae Im as Adam Hadwin's partner.

Im has instead being paired with home favourite Cameron Smith in the final match, where they play Gary Woodland - who failed to register a birdie on Thursday - and Rickie Fowler.

Haotong Li sits out for the International side for a second day in a row and C.T Pan also misses out despite getting off to a winning start, while Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau are the two not featuring for the American side.

Friday foursomes line-up (all times GMT)

0002 Louis Oosthuizen/Adam Scott v Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar

0015 Adam Hadwin/Joaquin Niemann v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

0027 Marc Leishman/Abraham Ancer v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

0038 Byeong Hun An/Hideki Matsuyama v Justin Thomas/Tiger Woods

0049 Sungjae Im/Cameron Smith v Gary Woodland/Rickie Fowler

