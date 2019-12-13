Saudi Arabia to host new Ladies European Tour event in 2020

A number of Ladies European Tour players will act as ambassadors for golf in Saudi Arabia

The Ladies European Tour has announced a new tournament that will see Saudi Arabia host a professional women’s golf event for the first time.

Staged in collaboration with Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, the tournament will offer a $1m prize fund - double the purse of any LET event outside of the majors and the Ladies Scottish Open.

The inaugural edition will be held from March 19-22 at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, the same venue used for the European Tour's Saudi International, with 108 players set to take part.

Dustin Johnson was the winner of the 2019 Saudi International

Ladies European Tour CEO Alexandra Armas said: "I'm incredibly excited by this announcement and it is an honour for the Tour to be part of history in bringing the first-ever professional women's golf event to Saudi Arabia.

"Confirmation of adding Saudi Arabia to our schedule for 2020 is an exciting prospect... and having seen the quality of the event staging for the Saudi International, I am sure this will be a fantastic experience for our players."

The new LET event in Saudi Arabia in March will drive a journey of change to elevate awareness and inspire more men, women and children to get into sport. @Golf_Saudi #LadiesFirst #Vision2030 #ThePoweroftheGame pic.twitter.com/BiFpMgKEso — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) December 12, 2019

British duo Carly Booth and Amy Boulden are among the players being used as ambassadors to promote the female game, as part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to host more sport events.

Four of the world's top five players played in the Saudi International in February, while Anthony Joshua recently used Saudi Arabia to hold his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.