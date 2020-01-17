SMBC Singapore Open: Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar in contention

Justin Rose remains in contention at the SMBC Singapore Open

Justin Rose produced a sparkling finish to get within two strokes of the lead at the halfway stage of the SMBC Singapore Open.

The former world No 1 birdied three of his last four holes to post a five-under 66 at Sentosa Golf Club and stay in touch with halfway leader Jazz Janewattananond.

Rose started the day three strokes back and slipped further behind with a three-putt bogey at the first, only to birdie the second and fourth on his way to reaching the turn in 35.

Rose is the highest-ranked player in the field

The Englishman got up and down from off the 10th green to save par and picked up a shot at the 12th, before following back-to-back gains from the 15th with a two-putt gain at the last.

Rose sits on eight under and in tied-fourth alongside Matt Kuchar, who mixed seven birdies with two bogeys and a double-bogey in his second-round 68, while Henrik Stenson slipped down the leaderboard into tied-23rd after a one-over 72.

Kuchar is chasing a first victory in over a year

"It was quite breezy this morning and there were some difficult holes out there," Kuchar said. "I am glad that it was another good round today and I am in a good position for the weekend."

Janewattananond moved to 10 under after following his opening-round 67 with a six-under 65, while Miguel Tabena is a shot back in tied-second alongside Korea's Joohyung Kim.

Janewattananond is defending champion after a two-shot win in 2019

This week's event is the third in The Open Qualifying Series, with the leading four players who finish in the top 12 and are not already exempt securing their spots at the final major of the year.