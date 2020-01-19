Saturday golf round-up: Inbee Park two ahead in LPGA Tour opener

Inbee Park holds a two-shot lead in Orlando

Inbee Park is closing in on a 20th LPGA Tour title after opening up a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

The seven-time major champion posted a four-under 67 at Four Seasons Golf and Social Club to get to 13 under and move ahead of nearest challenger Sei Young Kim.

Park made birdies at the seventh and ninth to reach the turn in 32 before pulling clear with three consecutive gains from the 13th, only to reduce her advantage with a three-putt bogey at the par-four last.

Park is chasing a first LPGA Tour victory since March 2018

"It was a really good day out there, especially my ball striking was flawless today," Park said. "I wish my putter could have followed up a little bit better, especially the three-putt on the last was a little bit disappointing."

Kim also bogeyed the last after birdieing her previous four holes, matching Park's 67, with Japan's Nasa Hataoka a further shot back in third after mixing six birdies with two bogeys to get to 10 under.

A slamdunk eagle at the par-four 16th helped Celine Boutier to a one-under 70 and lifted the Frenchman to fourth spot, while first-round leader Danielle Kang dropped seven off the pace after a third-round 71.

Vega maintains Mexico lead

Jose Vega bogeyed his final hole to see his lead cut to two shots after the third round of the Latin America Amateur Championship.

🇨🇴 Jose Vega tendrá la oportunidad de hacer historia como el primer campeón colombiano del Latin America Amateur Championship.



🇨🇴 Jose Vega has the chance to make history, as the first champion of Colombia to win the Latin America Amateur Championship.#LAAC2020 pic.twitter.com/FLqCmgYX0o — LAAC (@LAAC_Golf) January 18, 2020

The Colombian's final-hole blemish saw him post a one-over 72 on another windy day in Mayakoba and reduced his advantage over nearest challenger Abel Gallegos.

Vega remains the only player under par heading into the final round at El Camaleon Golf Club, where the winner receives a spot at the Masters and The Open as well as entry to final qualifying for the US Open.

Gallegos, 17, birdied his final two holes to close a two-under 70 and get to two over for the week, while Gabriel Morgan Birke of Chile and Ivan Camilo Ramirez of Colombia sit three strokes off the pace in a share of third.

