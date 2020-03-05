Rory McIlroy moves into one-shot lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational

1:13 A look back at the best of the action from Rory McIlroy's opening-round 66 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. A look back at the best of the action from Rory McIlroy's opening-round 66 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Rory McIlroy continued his remarkable start to 2020 by opening up an early one-shot lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Latest leaderboard Arnold Palmer Invitational

The world No 1, who has posted top-five finishes in his last six worldwide starts, took advantage of the calm morning conditions at Bay Hill to post a six-under 66 and set the clubhouse target.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

McIlroy recovered from a slow start to card an eagle and five birdies during another impressive display, making the 2018 champion the best of the morning wave and putting him a shot clear of nearest challenger Talor Gooch.

McIlroy is chasing a second win of the PGA Tour season

Beginning on the back nine, McIlroy left his 12-foot birdie attempt at the tenth short of the target and bogeyed the par-four next after finding the water with his approach.

McIlroy missed a four-foot birdie chance at the par-five 12th and was still over par for his round until he followed a two-putt birdie from 30 feet at the 16th by rolling in a 10-footer at the 18th.

McIlroy played alongside Justin Rose and Kyoung-Hoon Lee

The Northern Irishman hit a superb approach into the first to set up a close-range birdie but missed a 10-foot chance for a third straight gain at the next, only to jump up the leaderboard with an eagle at the par-five fourth.

McIlroy struck a stunning second shot from the fairway bunker and drained a 25-footer to close the gap on Sam Burns, who briefly held a two-shot lead until dropping three strokes over his final two holes to post an opening-round 68.

McIlroy will defend his Players Championship title at TPC Sawgrass next week

A two-putt birdie at the par-five sixth moved McIlroy in a share of the lead alongside Gooch, who set the clubhouse target with a five-under 67, before he grabbed the outright advantage by holing from 15 feet at the par-four eighth.

McIlroy then got up and down from the back of the ninth green to nail a 10-footer to save par, leaving the 30-year-old top of the pile as the winds began to strengthen for the afternoon groups.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational throughout the week live on Sky Spots Golf. Live coverage continues on Friday from midday via the red button.