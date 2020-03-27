Coronavirus: US Open 'to be postponed but will remain at Winged Foot'

Gary Woodland won the US Open last year to claim his first Major title

This year's US Open golf tournament is set to be postponed due to coronavirus concerns, according to the New York Post.

The tournament was originally scheduled for June 18-21 at Winged Foot Golf Club, New York.

The New York Post says the event will instead take place "later in the summer" but the location will not change, citing sources with knowledge of the USGA's plans.

New York has been hit hard by the pandemic, which has infected over 82,000 people and killed more than 1,000 in the United States so far.

The tournament becomes the third of golf's four major championships affected by the health crisis, after April's Masters and May's PGA Championship were postponed.

The PGA Tour has been shut down through at least mid-May, with nine tournaments cancelled.