Davis Love III: Former Ryder Cup captain unharmed after fire destroys home

Davis Love III captained the United States in the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cups

Former Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III and his family have escaped unharmed after their house was destroyed by fire on Friday.

An image shared on social media by the Glynn County Fire Department showed Love's house on St Simons Island in Georgia engulfed by flames.

In a statement on Twitter, Love wrote: "On Friday, March 27, our family home was destroyed by an early morning fire.

"While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we're very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed.

"We're very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home and we're keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis.

"We've been proud members of the St Simons Island/Sea Island community for many years and will continue to be for many more.

"We appreciate all your thoughts and prayers and your respect for our privacy."