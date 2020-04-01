European Tour quiz: Test your knowledge of 2020 season so far

To mark the start of a day dedicated to the European Tour on Sky Sports, put your knowledge test and see how much you can remember about the 2020 season so far.

With the golfing calendar shutdown indefinitely during the coronavirus pandemic, every Wednesday during this period will be fully focused the iconic European Tour moments.

From full final-round repeats of some memorable tournaments to extended highlights of special events from the archives, each week will focus on a different event and look back at some high-profile wins.

Danny Willett's BMW PGA Championship victory and Jon Rahm's DP World Tour Championship success are among the first tournaments revisited, with plenty more to come in the weeks and months ahead.

The 2020 campaign was already well underway before the COVID-19 outbreak, with Graeme McDowell and Lee Westwood among the early-season winners and plenty of exciting finishes during the first 11 events of the campaign.

How much do you know about the season so far? Tackle our quickfire quiz and see how much you can remember!