Padraig Harrington wants 2020 Ryder Cup to go ahead with 12 picks

Padraig Harrington will captain the European team at the 2020 Ryder Cup

Padraig Harrington has insisted he would be happy to pick his 12 players for the Ryder Cup to ensure the contest goes ahead as scheduled in September.

The coronavirus pandemic has already forced the first two major championships of the year - the Masters and the PGA Championship - to be postponed, and Harrington is wary of the Ryder Cup following suit.

Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood are among the players to have both called for the tournament to be put back 12 months amid the current global uncertainty, and qualifying for the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin is now in disarray.

Three-time major winner Harrington will captain Europe at Whistling Straits and would rather the event took place this year - even if it means changing the qualification criteria and picking all 12 players himself.

"We're playing on, if at all possible, because the merit of getting out there and showcasing our sport far outweighs a perfect qualifying system," Harrington told the Daily Mail.

"It wouldn't worry me if we were the first tournament back and I had to go with 12 picks with no qualifying.

"In many ways it would be perfect if the Ryder Cup was the first tournament back. Just 12 guys from Europe and 12 guys from America, with no prize money at stake and competing just for the glory.

"Wouldn't that be a nice way for the sport to start back?"