Sky Sports Golf TV guide: Medinah Ryder Cup, Shane Lowry and more

Europe's 2012 Ryder Cup victory is among the tournaments being shown on Sky Sports Golf this week

A history-making victory for Team Europe at the 2012 Ryder Cup and breakthrough major successes for British and Irish players all feature in another busy week on Sky Sports Golf.

The coronavirus pandemic might mean that we're still a long way away from the global golfing calendar returning, but that doesn't stop us from enjoying plenty of special golf memories.

We've delved into the archives once again to tear apart the TV schedule and offer a host of iconic storylines from sporting history, with every day dedicated to a different tour, tournament or area of golf.

Here's a look at what's coming up over the next few days (week beginning April 13)…

MONDAY

Georgia Hall's maiden major victory at the 2018 Women's British Open is the focus of the day, with the full seven hours of final-round coverage repeated from 11am and highlights available later that evening.

A special documentary focusing on Hall's historic win, "Hall Or Nothing: Georgia's Story", is being show at 10am and repeated at 8pm

TUESDAY

The "Tuition Tuesday" theme continues during the enforced golf break, with the all four editions of "Best of the Open Zone" offering advice, tips and guidance to improve your game.

There's also a host of other instructional programming during the day, including another chance to see Simon Holmes and Denis Pugh's "Improvers" series.

WEDNESDAY

Paul Dunne produced a remarkable finish during the final round of the 2017 British Masters

The British Masters dominates the day, with Paul Dunne's memorable final-round tussle with Rory McIlroy in 2017 being repeated - in full - throughout the morning.

Attention then switches to Eddie Pepperell's 2018 win from 1.30pm, with the final round again being shown, with extended highlights of Matt Fitzpatrick's 2015 victory then on-air from 9.30pm.

THURSDAY

World No 1 Rory McIlroy's dramatic 2016 FedExCup victory is the highlights of the day, with a final-round repeat of his Tour Championship success being shown from midday.

McIlroy features several times on the Sky Sports Golf schedule this week

There's also highlights from the other three rounds of the PGA Tour's season-finale from that year, plus the opportunity to revisit the "Golfer of the Decade" show and a documentary reflecting on McIlroy's first 10 years on Tour.

FRIDAY

European silverware is celebrated throughout the day, with extended highlights from the three notable editions of the PGA Championship.

Padraig Harrington's 2008 win and Martin Kaymer's breakthrough major in 2010 both get plenty of coverage, as does Rory McIlroy's dominant display to win the Wanamaker Trophy in 2012.

SATURDAY

We kick off the weekend with full coverage from the final round of last year's Open Championship, with every moment from the opening tee shot to Shane Lowry's winning putt shown from 7am.

Extended highlights and extra documentary of Lowry's major title will then be then screened over the evening, including "The Clara Jug - Shane Lowry" from 7.30pm.

SUNDAY

It's the weekend throwback that many of you have been requesting on social media in recent weeks, with the whole of Sunday dedicated to the 2012 Ryder Cup.

Highlights from the first four sessions of the 'Miracle of Medinah' will be shown from 8am, before full coverage from the history-making Sunday singles then show from midday.