Rory McIlroy's maiden wins: Which should be repeated on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports Golf will give viewers the opportunity to select which tournament they would like to watch in a special new feature from next month.

With the PGA Tour still several weeks away from their provisional return date and the European Tour not restarting before the end of July, a viewer vote on Twitter will now decide which tournament gets shown every Tuesday.

The #SkyChooseday poll will launch every Tuesday and run through to the Thursday evening, with the winning tournament from our shortlist then shown the following Tuesday on Sky Sports Golf.

Rory McIlroy won his maiden European Tour title in 2009

Each vote will have a selection of options from a theme, which could be a specific player, tournament or area of golf, with every week offering something different from the golfing archives.

To coincide with this week being the 10th anniversary of Rory McIlroy's breakthrough win in America, we're asking you to vote on which of the world No 1's maiden victories you want to see repeated in its entirety.

McIlroy claimed a four-shot win in 2010 at the Quail Hollow Championship

The final round of McIlroy's 2010 win at the Quail Hollow Championship is one of the two options available, with the other being the Northern Irishman's maiden European Tour title at the 2009 Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Which of McIlroy's maiden victories would you like to see again, in full, from 6pm on Tuesday May 5? Cast your vote from the options below!