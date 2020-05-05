Tiger Woods' PGA Championship wins: Which should be repeated?

Tiger Woods won the PGA Championship in 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007

Tiger Woods is a four-time winner of the PGA Championship, but which of his Wanamaker Trophy victories would you like to see shown again on Sky Sports?

The 15-time major champion is the latest player to feature in our new #SkyChooseDay poll, where Sky Sports viewers get to select the tournament they want to see repeated in its entirety.

Woods won the event for the first time in 1999 after holding a teenage Sergio Garcia to claim a one-shot victory at Medinah, before defending his title in a play-off against Bob May a year later as part of the infamous "Tiger Slam".

Woods' win in 1999 was his second major title

The former world No 1 would have wait until the tournament returned to Medinah in 2006 to win the event for a third time, with Woods going on to retain his title the following year thanks to a two-stroke victory at Southern Hill Country Club.

A viewer vote launches every Tuesday and runs through to the Thursday evening, with the winning tournament from our shortlist then shown the following Tuesday on Sky Sports Golf.

Each vote will have a selection of options from a theme, which could be a specific player, tournament or area of golf, with every week offering something different from the golfing archives.

Which of Woods' PGA Championship victories would you like to see again, in full, from 6pm on Tuesday, May 12? Cast your vote from the options below!