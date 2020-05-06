Coronavirus: Georgia Hall unsure on playing LPGA Tour events in USA

Georgia Hall is currently world No 39

Georgia Hall admits she is still undecided on whether she will travel to LPGA Tour events in America once professional golf resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

The LPGA Tour is due to return with the Dow Great Lakes Invitational from July 15-18, the first of three tournaments in as many weeks in the USA ahead of three European events in August.

The women's golf schedule has already been revised on multiple occasions due to coronavirus, with Hall yet to commit to making an immediate trip to play in the USA once the LPGA Tour can continue.

"I think it all depends on how many events are in the US at the time," Hall told The Golf Show. "If there's one or two, I think I would have to go two weeks prior to self-quarantine, so I may give it a miss.

"I really hope the Scottish and British are on, as they're my two favourite events of the year. The harder the golf course for me, the more I enjoy it, so I'm looking forward to playing Royal Troon.

"I've never played Troon I don't think, maybe once, so I don't really remember much of it. Nobody knows at the moment [when golf will resume], but fingers crossed it is on."

The 2018 Women's British Open champion has not featured competitively since a tied-25th finish at the Women's Australian Open in February, with Hall's practice severely limited by the outbreak.

Hall has been limited to three competitive appearances in 2020

"It's a very weird time for everyone at the moment but for golfers," Hall added. "We're so used to not being in one spot and going all around the world, then all of a sudden it's come to a grand halt.

"You do have a lot of time for reflection and think about what you want to change about your game or tournaments in the future. I think it does make me appreciate what I do and just how much I love playing golf.

"I would really like my short game to get better. I feel like that's the one area of my game where I can improve a fair amount. When the golf course is open again and I can practice, I will be spending most of my time especially on putting and chipping."