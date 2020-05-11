Ryder Cup: Zach Johnson and Davis Love III named US vice-captains

Davis Love III will be a vice-captain at the Ryder Cup

US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has announced Davis Love III and Zach Johnson as his next two vice-captains.

Love and Johnson join Jim Furyk - who led the 2018 team - after he was named as Stricker's first pick, while European captain Padraig Harrington has named Robert Karlsson and Luke Donald as his first two vice-captains.

The 2020 Ryder Cup is due to be played at Whistling Straits in September, although the coronavirus crisis has created uncertainty over the tournament, which could yet be postponed or played without spectators.

The pandemic has already forced a suspension to both the European Tour and PGA Tour, while three of the year's four majors have been rescheduled with The Open in 2020 cancelled.

However, with the Ryder Cup still set to go ahead as planned, Love, a two-time captain in 2012 and 2016, will be hoping to help guide Stricker to glory after the Americans lost to Europe at Le Golf National in 2018.

Rahm calls for Ryder Cup delay

1:42 Jon Rahm echoes the sentiments of Rory McIlroy and insists that the Ryder Cup would be devalued if it went ahead without spectators in September Jon Rahm echoes the sentiments of Rory McIlroy and insists that the Ryder Cup would be devalued if it went ahead without spectators in September

Jon Rahm has echoed the sentiments of Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka by insisting the Ryder Cup should not go ahead without spectators in September.

Rahm has now made it a clean sweep of the world's top three players in calling for a delay until spectators are permitted to return in mass numbers to sporting events, while he also highlighted the disadvantage to Team USA as they face the prospect of losing a significant factor in their home advantage.

The Spaniard insisted his debut in 2018 was the highlight of his career so far as he reflected on beating Tiger Woods in Sunday's singles in Paris, but Rahm would not look forward to this year's edition being played amid an eerie atmosphere on the shores of Lake Michigan.

1:21 European Ryder Cup stalwart Ian Poulter believes this year's event should go ahead, even without fans European Ryder Cup stalwart Ian Poulter believes this year's event should go ahead, even without fans

"We all want to be a part of the Ryder Cup, and I want to go there this year, win more than one point this time and hopefully retain the Cup on US soil," Rahm told Sky Sports Golf. "Of course I really want to play and be a part of the European team. It's a lot of fun and a unique experience.

"I have heard the rumours about a possible Ryder Cup with no spectators and, for me, a Ryder Cup without the spectators is just not a Ryder Cup."

Harrington: Don't deny Ryder Cup heroes

1:34 Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington accidentally revealed one of his vice-captains live on The Golf Show! Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington accidentally revealed one of his vice-captains live on The Golf Show!

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington says playing this year's edition without the "buzz" generated by fans would deny players the opportunity of becoming a "hero".

"Nobody wants it to happen without spectators," three-time major champion Harrington said. "You get the partisan crowd supporting us or against them. It's like being in a football match.

"We all grew up with those feelings of wanting to be a hero, and it's our one chance where we get it. It's the spectators that drive that. The team atmosphere, the adrenaline, the buzz you get from the crowd. For us, that's our payback."