Rich Beem marking PGA Championship week with fundraising challenge

Rich Beem is playing to raise money for the Golf Emergency Relief Fund

The PGA Championship may not be going ahead as planned this week, but that isn't stopping Sky Sports' Rich Beem from taking on his own major challenge.

This year's contest had been due to get underway on Thursday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, although the contest has now pushed back to August 6-9 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The tournament holds special memories for Beem, who famously held off Tiger Woods to claim the Wanamaker Trophy in 2002 and made the cut in last year's contest after birdieing five of his last six holes during the second round at Bethpage Black.

Beem claimed a one-shot victory at Hazeltine in 2002

To mark the week where he should have been making his 19th PGA Championship appearance, Beem is heading out on the golf course to try and raise money for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beem will be playing 72 holes at UT Golf Club in Austin, Texas over the coming days - just like he would have been hoping to play at the PGA Championship - with all birdies and eagles made over the four rounds resulting in donations to the Golf Emergency Relief Fund.

The 2002 champion will donate $50 per birdie and $100 for every eagle made over the week, with the Golf Emergency Relief Fund offering short-term assistance to workers in the golf industry facing significant financial hardship because of Covid-19.

Beem will be posting updates of his progress throughout the week via his Instagram and Twitter accounts, while more information about the Golf Emergency Relief Fund - including how to donate - is available on https://relief.golf/.