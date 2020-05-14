Rich Beem marking PGA Championship week with fundraising challenge
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 14/05/20 12:16pm
The PGA Championship may not be going ahead as planned this week, but that isn't stopping Sky Sports' Rich Beem from taking on his own major challenge.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
This year's contest had been due to get underway on Thursday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, although the contest has now pushed back to August 6-9 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The tournament holds special memories for Beem, who famously held off Tiger Woods to claim the Wanamaker Trophy in 2002 and made the cut in last year's contest after birdieing five of his last six holes during the second round at Bethpage Black.
To mark the week where he should have been making his 19th PGA Championship appearance, Beem is heading out on the golf course to try and raise money for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Beem will be playing 72 holes at UT Golf Club in Austin, Texas over the coming days - just like he would have been hoping to play at the PGA Championship - with all birdies and eagles made over the four rounds resulting in donations to the Golf Emergency Relief Fund.
View this post on Instagram
Working hard with the driver today in preparation for a LONG course the next few days @utgolfclub! With bad weather expected Saturday, I’ll be playing 18 Thursday and 36 Friday! Gonna be a long one but oh well, I’m gonna enjoy it all! I’ll keep y’all posted on how many birdies/eagles but I’m sure there will be “others” to talk about as well! I’ll be posting some shots on Instagram/Twitter as well the next few days as well during play. Cheers!!
The 2002 champion will donate $50 per birdie and $100 for every eagle made over the week, with the Golf Emergency Relief Fund offering short-term assistance to workers in the golf industry facing significant financial hardship because of Covid-19.
Beem will be posting updates of his progress throughout the week via his Instagram and Twitter accounts, while more information about the Golf Emergency Relief Fund - including how to donate - is available on https://relief.golf/.