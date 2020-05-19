Shane Lowry, Jamie Donaldson or Russell Knox: Which Irish Open win should be repeated on Sky Sports?

Shane Lowry won the Irish Open in 2009

The Irish Open has produced numerous remarkable finishes through the years, but which of the final rounds would you like to see again on Sky Sports?

The Rolex Series event is this week's topic in the #SkyChooseday poll, on the week the tournament was due to be held, with Sky Sports viewers taking control of the schedule to decide the tournament they want to see all over again.

We have gone through the archives to pick out three final rounds in their entirety, but it's down to you whether it will be the 2009, 2012 or 2018 contest that's shown next Tuesday evening.

Donaldson claimed a four-shot win in 2012

The 2009 event was a history-making week at County Louth Golf Club, as a young Shane Lowry became only third amateur ever to win a European Tour event after defeating Robert Rock in a dramatic play-off.

Jamie Donaldson secured his breakthrough European Tour win in 2012 at Royal Portrush, which would go onto host The Open in 2019, while Russell Knox produced an incredible finish in 2018 to see off Ryan Fox in a play-off and snatch victory.

Knox's win at Ballyliffin Golf Club is his most recent European Tour title

Every #SkyChooseday vote offers something different and runs from Tuesday to through to the Thursday evening, with the winning tournament then shown the following Tuesday on Sky Sports Golf.

Which Irish Open victory would you like to see again, in full, on Tuesday, May 16? Cast your vote from the options below!