LPGA Tour: Danielle Kang wins again ahead of Lydia Ko and Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Danielle Kang claimed a second successive LPGA Tour victory

Danielle Kang took advantage of a back-nine collapse from Lydia Ko to win the Marathon LPGA Classic, where Jodi Ewart Shadoff also impressed.

Final leaderboard Marathon LPGA Classic

Ko held a five-shot lead with six holes remaining at Highland Meadows Golf Club but carded two bogeys and a double-bogey along the closing stretch, allowing Kang to post a three-under 68 and claim her second LPGA Tour victory in as many starts.

Kang finished a shot clear of Ko and Ewart Shadoff, who surged up the leaderboard on the final day with a four-under 67, with Australia's Minjee Lee a further shot back in fourth spot.

Ewart Shadoff was chasing a maiden LPGA Tour title

"It was a lot of up and downs going on," Kang said. "I made some little mistakes here and there, but I definitely answered with some birdies, which was good, and kept me in my momentum."

Kang's hopes had appeared over after following a front-nine 32 with a three-putt bogey at the 12th, only to make long-range birdies over her next two holes and then move closer to the lead when Ko bogeyed the 16th.

Ko's costly finish saw her sign for a two-over 73 on Sunday

A dramatic closing hole saw Kang get up and down from a greenside bunker to save par and set the clubhouse target at 15 under, as Ko's fourth shot into the par-five hit the fringe and trickled into the sand on her way to a closing double-bogey.

Ewart Shadoff recovered from an opening-hole bogey to register five birdies during her final round, while Lee holed out for eagle at the 17th and birdied the last to jump to 13 under.

American trio Andrea Lee, Marina Alex and Emma Talley shared fifth spot, while Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow finished tied-second after a closing 68.