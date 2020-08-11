Wyndham Championship: Shane Lowry chasing FedExCup play-offs

Shane Lowry is battling to qualify for the PGA Tour's FedExCup play-offs

Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry and former Masters champion Danny Willett are among the players looking to extend their PGA Tour seasons at the Wyndham Championship.

The event at Sedgefield Country Club marks the final event of the regular PGA Tour campaign, with only the top 125 in the FedExCup standings after this week then progressing to the season-ending FedExCup play-offs.

McIlroy, not in the field, is reigning FedExCup champion

At least two players have played themselves into the top-125 in each of the last five editions of the event, with Andrew Landry and Patton Kizzire both managing it after top-20 finishes in last year's contest.

Lowry arrives 131st in the standings after following a share of sixth at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational with a disappointing week at the PGA Championship, leaving him requiring at least a top 30 finish in North Carolina to have a chance of breaking into the top 125.

FedExCup "on the bubble" standings 121 Si Woo Kim (Kor) 122 Fabian Gomez (Arg) 123 Bo Hoag (USA) 124 Russell Knox (Sco) 125 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa) 126 Bronson Burgoon (USA) 127 Chase Seiffert (USA) 128 Nick Watney (USA) 129 Zach Johnson (USA)

Fellow Europeans Matt Wallace and Rafa Cabrera Bello are immediately below the Irishman in the rankings, while Danny Willett lies in 143rd position after missing the cut at the opening major of the year last week.

Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel heads into the week 125th in standings for the second time in six years, with Scotland's Russell Knox one point ahead of him after ending a run of 10 consecutive missed cuts with a tied-25th finish at the Barracuda Championship.

Knox is looking qualify for the FedExCup play-offs for the seventh consecutive season

England's Tom Lewis sits in 120th position despite a missed cut at the PGA Championship, having finished runner-up in Memphis the week before, while Tommy Fleetwood (85th) and Graeme McDowell (108th) will be looking to make big moves up the standings ahead of the play-offs.

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka (92nd) is one of three players from the world's top 10 in the field, his sixth event in as many weeks, with former FedExCup winners Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth - 103rd and 94th in the standings - also in action.

Koepka finished tied-29th at the PGA Championship after a final-round 74

Only the top-125 in the FedExCup standings are eligible to tee it up at the Northern Trust next week, the first of three play-off events, with the top-70 then progressing to the BMW Championship from August 27-30.

The PGA Tour season then reaches a climax at the Tour Championship from September 4-7, where all 30 players in the field have a chance of winning the FedExCup and the $15 million jackpot.

