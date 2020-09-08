Charley Hull tests positive for coronavirus, withdraws from ANA Inspiration

Charley Hull will miss the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills in California

Charley Hull has been forced to withdraw from the second women's major of the year after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hull will not play in the ANA Inspiration event, which starts on September 10, after recording a positive test.

In a series of tweets, the world number 28 said: "As part of the LPGA TOUR's Covid-19 testing process, I was informed this morning that I tested positive for Covid-19 and I have withdrawn from the ANA Inspiration.

"I didn't feel great yesterday but I put it down to jet lag, the heat and my asthma playing up. I now realise I have some mild symptoms which feel similar to having a cold and I am self-isolating and working with Tour on contact tracing.

"I am very disappointed to have to withdraw from what is one of my favourite events of the year but wish everyone the best of luck at this week's tournament and look forward to when I can return to playing on Tour."