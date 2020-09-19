US Open: Shots of the day from second round at Winged Foot

Incredible hole-outs, unorthodox efforts and plenty of innovative skills around the greens feature in the shots of the day from the second round of the US Open.

Patrick Reed heads into the weekend with a one-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau, whose stunning final-hole eagle closed out a second-round 68 and took him to three under.

Harris English was one of only six players to stay in red figures for the tournament, sitting in a share of third on two under, with the American showing an incredible touch from the rough to save par at the first.

English is joined on two under by Rafa Cabrera Bello and Justin Thomas

The downhill pin position at the par-four first left several players having to be at their creative best to get the ball close, with Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson among the others to use their imagination to avoid dropping shots on a brutal scoring day.

JT Poston had to attempt a back-handed pitch after finishing up near a tree late in his round, while Cameron Champ and Phil Mickelson both missed the cut despite producing memorable moments at the par-four 17th.

Mickelson missed the cut in his latest attempt to complete the career Grand Slam

Matt Fitzpatrick narrowly missed out on progressing through to the weekend despite a hole-out eagle at the 15th, with the Englishman ending the week on seven over and a shot outside the cut-mark.

Click on the video above to look back at the day two top shots!

Watch the US Open throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf and 10.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event.