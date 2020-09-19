US Open: Pairings and tee times for third round at Winged Foot
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 19/09/20 12:57am
Pairings and tee times for the third round of the 120th US Open at Winged Foot in New York.
USA unless stated, all times BST
(a) denotes amateurs
Starting at hole 1
1355 Troy Merritt, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
1406 Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn), Patrick Cantlay
1417 Jason Day (Aus), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1428 Brian Harman, Alex Noren (Swe)
1439 Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey (Eng)
1450 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Shane Lowry (Irl)
1501 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Chesson Hadley
1512 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Charles Howell III
1523 Adam Hadwin (Can), Adam Scott (Aus)
1534 Matt Wallace (Eng), Lanto Griffin
1545 Danny Lee (Nzl), Romain Langasque (Fra)
1556 Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Sungjae Im (Kor)
1607 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Michael Thompson
1618 Adam Long, John Pak (a)
1629 Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Taylor Pendrith (Can)
1640 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Tyler Duncan
1651 Will Zalatoris, Zach Johnson
1702 Cameron Smith (Aus), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1713 Thomas Detry (Bel), Dustin Johnson
1724 Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood (Eng)
1735 Renato Paratore (Ita), Lucas Glover
1746 Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1757 Billy Horschel, Tony Finau
1808 Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Jon Rahm (Esp)
1819 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chl)
1830 Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1841 Brendon Todd, Matthew Wolff
1852 Xander Schauffele, Thomas Pieters (Bel)
1903 Jason Kokrak, Justin Thomas
1914 Harris English, Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp)
1925 Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed