US Open: Pairings and tee times for third round at Winged Foot

Bryson DeChambeau will partner Patrick Reed in the third round

Pairings and tee times for the third round of the 120th US Open at Winged Foot in New York.

USA unless stated, all times BST

(a) denotes amateurs

Starting at hole 1

1355 Troy Merritt, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1406 Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn), Patrick Cantlay

1417 Jason Day (Aus), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1428 Brian Harman, Alex Noren (Swe)

1439 Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey (Eng)

Paul Casey tees off with Rickie Fowler on Saturday

1450 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1501 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Chesson Hadley

1512 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Charles Howell III

1523 Adam Hadwin (Can), Adam Scott (Aus)

1534 Matt Wallace (Eng), Lanto Griffin

1545 Danny Lee (Nzl), Romain Langasque (Fra)

1556 Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Sungjae Im (Kor)

1607 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Michael Thompson

1618 Adam Long, John Pak (a)

1629 Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Taylor Pendrith (Can)

1640 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Tyler Duncan

1651 Will Zalatoris, Zach Johnson

1702 Cameron Smith (Aus), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Rory McIlroy will get his third round under way at 5.02pm

1713 Thomas Detry (Bel), Dustin Johnson

1724 Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood (Eng)

1735 Renato Paratore (Ita), Lucas Glover

1746 Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1757 Billy Horschel, Tony Finau

1808 Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Jon Rahm (Esp)

1819 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

1830 Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1841 Brendon Todd, Matthew Wolff

1852 Xander Schauffele, Thomas Pieters (Bel)

Belgium's Thomas Pieters will be alongside Xander Schauffele

1903 Jason Kokrak, Justin Thomas

1914 Harris English, Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp)

1925 Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed