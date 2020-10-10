BMW PGA Championship: Tee times for the final round at Wentworth
Last Updated: 10/10/20 6:41pm
Pairings and tee times for the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth's West Course.
Gbr & Irl unless stated, all times BST
Starting at hole 1
0715 Joel Stalter (Fra)
0724 David Howell, Romain Langasque (Fra)
0733 Soren Kjeldsen (Den), Matthew Southgate
0742 Thomas Detry (Bel), Nacho Elvira (Spa)
0751 Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry), Robert MacIntyre
0800 Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin), Matthias Schwab (Aut)
0810 Alexander Levy (Fra), Stephen Gallacher
0820 Kalle Samooja (Fin), Danny Willett
0830 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Thomas Aiken (Rsa),
0840 Oliver Fisher, Justin Rose
0850 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Padraig Harrington
0900 Graeme McDowell, Matthieu Pavon (Fra)
0910 Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa), Julien Guerrier (Fra)
0920 Joakim Lagergren (Swe), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
0930 Sean Crocker (USA), Michael Bullen
0940 Victor Dubuisson (Fra), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
0950 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Wade Ormsby (Aus),
1000 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
1010 Richie Ramsay, Ross Fisher
1020 Grant Forrest, Gavin Green (Mal)
1030 Matt Wallace, Lee Westwood
1040 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Robert Rock
1050 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Jeunghun Wang (Kor),
1100 Kristoffer Broberg (Swe), Adri Arnaus (Spa)
1110 Scott Hend (Aus), Andrew Johnston
1120 Marcus Kinhult (Swe), Jordan Smith
1130 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Renato Paratore (Ita)
1140 Steven Brown, Andy Sullivan
1150 Matthew Fitzpatrick, Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn)
1200 Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Eddie Pepperell
1210 Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry
1220 Patrick Reed (USA), Tommy Fleetwood
1230 David Horsey, Victor Perez (Fra)
1240 Joachim B. Hansen (Den), Tyrrell Hatton
