BMW PGA Championship: Tee times for the final round at Wentworth

Patrick Reed will play alongside Tommy Fleetwood in the final round at Wentworth

Pairings and tee times for the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth's West Course.

Gbr & Irl unless stated, all times BST

Starting at hole 1

0715 Joel Stalter (Fra)

0724 David Howell, Romain Langasque (Fra)

0733 Soren Kjeldsen (Den), Matthew Southgate

0742 Thomas Detry (Bel), Nacho Elvira (Spa)

0751 Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry), Robert MacIntyre

0800 Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin), Matthias Schwab (Aut)

0810 Alexander Levy (Fra), Stephen Gallacher

0820 Kalle Samooja (Fin), Danny Willett

0830 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Thomas Aiken (Rsa),

0840 Oliver Fisher, Justin Rose

Justin Rose is among the early morning starters

0850 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Padraig Harrington

0900 Graeme McDowell, Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

0910 Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa), Julien Guerrier (Fra)

0920 Joakim Lagergren (Swe), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

0930 Sean Crocker (USA), Michael Bullen

0940 Victor Dubuisson (Fra), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

0950 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Wade Ormsby (Aus),

1000 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

1010 Richie Ramsay, Ross Fisher

1020 Grant Forrest, Gavin Green (Mal)

1030 Matt Wallace, Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood will be looking to move up the leaderboard in the company of countryman Matt Wallace

1040 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Robert Rock

1050 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Jeunghun Wang (Kor),

1100 Kristoffer Broberg (Swe), Adri Arnaus (Spa)

1110 Scott Hend (Aus), Andrew Johnston

1120 Marcus Kinhult (Swe), Jordan Smith

1130 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Renato Paratore (Ita)

Andy Sullivan claimed his first European Tour win since 2015 with victory at the English Championship in 2015

1140 Steven Brown, Andy Sullivan

1150 Matthew Fitzpatrick, Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn)

1200 Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Eddie Pepperell

1210 Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry

Ian Poulter is five shots off the lead going into Sunday's climax

1220 Patrick Reed (USA), Tommy Fleetwood

1230 David Horsey, Victor Perez (Fra)

1240 Joachim B. Hansen (Den), Tyrrell Hatton

