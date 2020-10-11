Patrick Reed reflects on 'successful' preparation for the Masters at BMW PGA Championship

Patrick Reed mixed an eagle, with four birdies and two bogeys in his final round at the BMW PGA Championship

Patrick Reed is confident his BMW PGA Championship campaign will have served as ideal preparation for next month’s Masters.

The American bemoaned a "sloppy" four-under-par 68 in the final round at Wentworth as he finished five shots behind winner Tyrrell Hatton in the European Tour's Rolex Series event.

Reed, playing for a second straight year in the Tour's flagship event, will now head back to America to finalise his "game plan" for the rearranged final major of the season at Augusta National, where he won his first major in 2018.

The 30-year-old ultimately fell short in his bid to win his first title on the European Tour but was pleased with his game after incorporating some adjustments since his tied-13th finish at the US Open last month.

"As a whole I felt like it was great and that there was a lot of things that we could take from this week moving forward, especially once you get to Augusta, it's going to be cold and kind of damp," Reed said.

"That being said, I feel like it was a very successful week for us, not just here this week but also going forward."

2:15 Highlights from the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where Tyrrell Hatton clinched his fifth European Tour win with a four-stroke victory Highlights from the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where Tyrrell Hatton clinched his fifth European Tour win with a four-stroke victory

Honorary European Tour member Reed began the week with a two-under 70 but a third successive round of 68, which included an eagle on the 18th for the second day in a row, sealed a share of third place alongside England's Andy Sullivan.

Reflecting on his performance in the final round, Reed added: "It was a little sloppy today. Didn't quite hit the balls as well as I wanted to, and I couldn't quite figure out the speeds, so a lot of careless errors early on and throughout round.

Reed was pleased to have made the trip to Wentworth

"But besides that, I was able to ride the ship and able to hit quality shots down the stretch, and I was able to finish correctly, finish strong. But you know, the good thing is there's a lot of positives this week.

"I felt like I did a lot of things better than I have the past couple weeks and so the things that I'm working on definitely give me confidence going forward that I'm doing the right things and going in the right direction."

Reed now leads the Race to Dubai standings from Tommy Fleetwood

Reed, who has extended his lead in the Race to Dubai standings has spoken publicly of his desire to become the first American-born European Tour No 1 in the near 50-year history of the Tour.

"I think that was the biggest I think this week is coming over and testing out my golf game, but also at the same time, trying to hold that [Race to Dubai] top spot, because you know, the biggest thing was to come over and show support, play some good golf and hopefully by the time we get to Dubai, that we're in the driver's seat and everyone is having to chase me.

"There's a lot of season left. You still have some European Tour events, but then you also have Augusta and I'm sure there's a lot of points there, as well. That being said, it's far from over. You have to continue playing solid golf and continue playing well and you need to play well at the big events, too."