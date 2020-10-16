Matt Wallace grabs share of halfway lead at Scottish Championship

2:27 A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the Scottish Championship at Fairmont St Andrews A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the Scottish Championship at Fairmont St Andrews

Matt Wallace moved alongside Adrian Otaegui in a share of the halfway lead at the Scottish Championship presented by AXA, with Aaron Rai their closest challenger.

The Englishman followed his opening-round 65 with a five-under 67 in calm scoring conditions to set the clubhouse target at Fairmont St Andrews, only for overnight leader Otaegui to move alongside him on 12 under after a two-under 70.

Rai - who won the Scottish Open earlier this month - is a shot off the pace in third spot ahead of France's Adrien Saddier, while Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington is in the group tied-fifth that includes Paul Waring.

Padraig Harrington is chasing a first worldwide victory since the 2016 Portugal Masters

"Anytime you shoot under par, like we've done the first two days, they're both as good as each other," Wallace said. "Yesterday was obviously a really nice start to get you into a tournament and then I kind of slowed down a little bit. Today was kind of the opposite."

Wallace, beginning on the back nine, took advantage of the par-five 12th and cancelled out a bogey at the next by picking up a shot at the 14th, before rolling in a 10-foot birdie at the 18th for the first of three straight birdies around the turn.

The world No 51 added successive birdies from the sixth to extend his advantage at the top of the leaderboard, as Otaegui - one of the afternoon starters - found three birdies in a four-hole stretch on his closing nine to join Wallace in a share of the advantage.

Rai made the dream start to his second round with a hole-out eagle from the middle of the first fairway and pitched in from off the green for another eagle at the par-five sixth.

Aaron Rai is sixth in the Race to Dubai standings after his Scottish Open win

A birdie at the seventh saw Rai reach the turn in 31 and he bounced back from a bogey at the 12th to roll in a 15-footer at the 15th, before the Englishman responded to a penultimate-hole blemish to close his five-under 67 with a birdie at the par-five last.

Harrington birdied two of his last four holes to move within three of the lead, with Marc Warren leading the Scottish contingent on eight under and former world No 1 Lee Westwood - the highest-ranked player in the field - is in the group five off the pace.

