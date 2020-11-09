The Masters: Will Bryson DeChambeau muscle his way to victory?

Bryson DeChambeau arrives at Augusta National this week as the pre-tournament favourite to win The Masters, but will the US Open champion be able to muscle his way to more major success?

DeChambeau's power-hitting approach to the sport has divided opinion within the golfing world in recent months, with the world No 6 using his physical transformation and weight gain to add distance off the tee.

The 27-year-old's increased length paid off in his dominant victory at Winged Foot in September, where DeChambeau was the only player under par for the week as he obliterated the field to claim a six-stroke win and maiden major, with the American already testing methods to build on that breakthrough.

While the R&A and USGA investigate how they combat increases in average hitting distance, something they describe as "detrimental to golf's long-term future", DeChambeau is pushing the sport to its limits to try and give himself the maximum advantage over his rivals.

DeChambeau has previously revealed he has been experimenting with a new driver with a 48-inch shaft - the longest permitted under R&A and USGA regulations - which he planned to unveil in the final men's major of the year after "amazing" results during testing sessions.

The leader of the PGA Tour's driving statistics released a video on social media last month showing him hitting a 403-yard carry with a driver, while Gary Player has been among those to share their concerns about added distance 'making a mockery' of iconic golf courses.

Augusta National's wide and forgiving fairways have always been beneficial to golf's long-hitters, with plenty of debate in recent months about how DeChambeau's attacking strategy will work in the final men's major of the year.

DeChambeau reportedly investigated his distance potential during a practice round with 1988 champion Sandy Lyle last week, where some of the clubs being hit into the greens were described as "jaw-dropping".

All eyes will be on the world No 6 as he chases back-to-back major victories, with the golfing world waiting to see if DeChambeau can overpower Augusta and secure the coveted Green Jacket.

