The Masters: Shots of the day from opening round at Augusta National

Incredible tee shots, some stunning approaches and plenty of short-game magic all feature in the top shots from a weather-disrupted opening day at The Masters.

Paul Casey holds a two-shot advantage after a bogey-free 65 at Augusta National, where none of the afternoon starters were able to finish because of nearly three hours of weather delays earlier in the day.

Casey made an impressive eagle at the second and fired his tee-shot at the 16th to tap-in range, one of five birdies during the opening round, with Tiger Woods and Dylan Frittelli also going close with their tee shots into the same par-three.

Lee Westwood was inches away from holing out from the fairway at the fifth, while 2018 champion Patrick Reed made a superb recovery from the trees to sign off his opening-round 68 with a birdie.

Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay both took advantage of the par-four first and Louis Oosthuizen joined Xander Schauffele in producing some tidy work at the 18th, with Adam Scott, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy all in the shots of the day shortlist.

