DP World Tour Championship: Tee times for the final round in Dubai
Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed, Matt Fitzpatrick and Laurie Canter share the lead at the European Tour's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai; Watch the final round live on Sunday from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 12/12/20 2:59pm
Pairings and tee times for the final round of the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai.
Gbr & Irl unless stated; all times GMT
Starting at hole 1
0300 Grant Forrest, Sam Horsfield
0309 Marcus Armitage, Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)
0318 Gavin Green (Mal), Benjamin Hebert (Fra)
0327 Aaron Rai, Eddie Pepperell
0336 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Scott Jamieson
0345 Robert Rock, Jorge Campillo (Spa)
0354 Connor Syme, Antoine Rozner (Fra)
0403 Renato Paratore (Ita), Ross Fisher
0412 John Catlin (USA), Tom Lewis
0424 Joachim B. Hansen (Den), Jordan Smith
0433 Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Thomas Pieters (Bel)
0442 Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
0451 Thomas Detry (Bel), Wilco Nienaber (Rsa)
0500 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Joost Luiten (Ned)
0510 Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn), Adrian Otaegui (Spa)
0520 Wil Besseling (Ned), Jamie Donaldson
0530 Justin Harding (Rsa), Henrik Stenson (Swe)
0540 Kalle Samooja (Fin), Ian Poulter
0550 George Coetzee (Rsa), Matt Wallace
0600 Sungjae Im (Kor), Marcus Kinhult (Swe)
0610 Sean Crocker (USA), Garrick Higgo (Rsa)
0620 Tommy Fleetwood, Shaun Norris (Rsa)
0630 Callum Shinkwin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
0640 Marc Warren, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)
0655 Collin Morikawa (USA), Brandon Stone (Rsa)
0605 Branden Grace (Rsa), Martin Kaymer (Ger)
0715 Victor Perez (Fra), Tyrrell Hatton
0725 Andy Sullivan, Danny Willett
0735 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Lee Westwood
0745 Adri Arnaus (Spa), Viktor Hovland (Nor)
0755 Robert Macintyre, Matthew Fitzpatrick
0805 Patrick Reed (USA), Laurie Canter
