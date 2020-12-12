DP World Tour Championship: Tee times for the final round in Dubai

Lee Westwood is looking to end the season as European No 1 for a third time

Pairings and tee times for the final round of the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai.

Gbr & Irl unless stated; all times GMT

Starting at hole 1

0300 Grant Forrest, Sam Horsfield

0309 Marcus Armitage, Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)

0318 Gavin Green (Mal), Benjamin Hebert (Fra)

0327 Aaron Rai, Eddie Pepperell

Eddie Pepperell carded a three-under 69 on Saturday

0336 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Scott Jamieson

0345 Robert Rock, Jorge Campillo (Spa)

0354 Connor Syme, Antoine Rozner (Fra)

0403 Renato Paratore (Ita), Ross Fisher

0412 John Catlin (USA), Tom Lewis

0424 Joachim B. Hansen (Den), Jordan Smith

0433 Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

0442 Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

0451 Thomas Detry (Bel), Wilco Nienaber (Rsa)

0500 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Joost Luiten (Ned)

0510 Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn), Adrian Otaegui (Spa)

0520 Wil Besseling (Ned), Jamie Donaldson

0530 Justin Harding (Rsa), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

Henrik Stenson won the DP World Tour Championship in 2013 and 2014

0540 Kalle Samooja (Fin), Ian Poulter

0550 George Coetzee (Rsa), Matt Wallace

0600 Sungjae Im (Kor), Marcus Kinhult (Swe)

0610 Sean Crocker (USA), Garrick Higgo (Rsa)

0620 Tommy Fleetwood, Shaun Norris (Rsa)

0630 Callum Shinkwin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

0640 Marc Warren, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

0655 Collin Morikawa (USA), Brandon Stone (Rsa)

Collin Morikawa is six off the lead heading into the final round

0605 Branden Grace (Rsa), Martin Kaymer (Ger)

0715 Victor Perez (Fra), Tyrrell Hatton

0725 Andy Sullivan, Danny Willett

0735 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Lee Westwood

0745 Adri Arnaus (Spa), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

0755 Robert Macintyre, Matthew Fitzpatrick

0805 Patrick Reed (USA), Laurie Canter

