US Women's Open: Tee times and live coverage brought forward for final round

Hinako Shibuno leads heading into the final round

Tee times for the final round of the US Women's Open have been brought forward due to the threat of thunderstorms expected to hit the Houston region.

The 66 remaining players in the field will again go out in threeballs on Sunday with a two-tee start in operation, with two-time champion Inbee Park hitting the first drive down the first at 7:45am local time (1:45pm GMT).

The field are likely to need their waterproofs in the bag with an apparent 80 percent chance of rain, some it it expected to be heavy, due to arrive at The Champions Club at around 9am.

Thunderstorms are forecast to move into the area before lunchtime, with winds gusting above 20mph, according to the Golf Channel.

A suspension of play is a strong possibility, and a Monday finish for the final major of the year is also on the cards if the adverse weather continues deep into the afternoon.

Third-round leader Hinako Shibuno is scheduled to head to the first tee alongside Amy Olson and Moriya Jutanugarn at 9:35am local time (3:35pm GMT).

Due to the tee times being brought forward, live coverage on Sky Sports Golf will now begin at 3pm.