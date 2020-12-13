US Women's Open: Justin Ray's top-10 stats from the third round

Hinako Shibuno is only the second player from Japan to lead after 54 holes

Justin Ray's top 10 statistical nuggets from Saturday’s third round of the 120th US Women’s Open on the Cypress Creek Course at Champions Golf Club.

1: For the first time in 33 years, a player from Japan holds the 54-hole lead in the US Women's Open. Hinako Shibuno leads by one stroke entering the final round in Houston after a third-round 74. Shibuno is the first woman from Japan to lead with one round to go since Ayoko Okamoto led by one stroke in 1987. Okamoto would be defeated in a three-way playoff against Laura Davies (who won) and JoAnne Carner. Shibuno's approach play has been her best weapon: at 74.1 percent greens in regulation, she has the second-best rate in the field through three rounds.

Shibuno is making her debut in the US Women's Open

2: If Shibuno wins, she will become just the fifth player in US Women's Open history to win in her debut, and the first since In Gee Chun five years ago. Shibuno would have a rare double distinction, having already won the Women's British Open in her debut in that event last year. While the events designated as majors by the LPGA have evolved over time, there are few instances of the same player doing this in two different events. Patty Berg won the inaugural editions of the Titleholders Championship (1937) and the US Women's Open (1946). Juli Inkster won her first appearances in both the ANA Inspiration and the du Maurier Classic in 1984. And Se Ri Pak won her debut appearance in the Women's PGA (1998) as well as the first edition of the Women's British Open (2001) when it was designated a major.

3: Shibuno is trying to become just the second USGA champion, man or woman, from Japan. Michiko Hattori, winner of the 1986 US Women's Amateur, is the only player who currently holds that distinction. The winner of the 2014 US Women's Amateur Public Links, Fumie Jo, was born in Japan but played under the Chinese flag. Shibuno would become the only player from Japan in professional golf history to win multiple majors.

4: Cypress Creek fought back in round three, playing nearly a full stroke tougher than it did on Friday. The course yielded less than 60 percent greens in regulation for the first time all week, and only two players shot under par. The round of the day belonged to Ji Yeong Kim2, who shot a four-under 67 to tie the low score of the week. By beating the field scoring average by 7.70 strokes, Kim2 registered the most strokes gained total by any player in a round this week.

5: For the second day in a row, the number of players under par for the championship has dropped. Following round one, there were 23 players in red figures, a number that dipped to 19 after round two. Now, there are just four players left under par. At Winged Foot earlier this year, the US Open followed a similar pattern. After round one, 21 players were under par - then six, then three entering Sunday. Champion Bryson DeChambeau wound up as the only player under par at the US Open.

Amy Olson has never won on the LPGA Tour

6: American Amy Olson sits in second place, one stroke behind Shibuno. Olson has never won an LPGA title in her career, but could break through tomorrow in colossal fashion. The last American player to earn her first LPGA victory in the US Women's Open was Hilary Lunke in 2003. Before Lunke, you have to go all the way back to Jane Geddes in 1986.

7: Moriya Jutanugarn is three shots back in her quest to join her sister, Ariya, as a US Women's Open champion. This is the fourth time that Jutanugarn has been in third place or better entering the final round of a major. Should Moriya win tomorrow, the Jutanugarn duo would become the third set of sisters to win USGA championships, and the first pair to each win the US Women's Open. Moriya has putted brilliantly this week, ranking in the top five in putts per G.I.R. and make percentage between 5 and 10 feet.

8: Texas amateur Kaitlyn Papp is tied for fifth place, just four strokes behind the leader entering the final round. This is the eighth time since 2005 that an amateur has been in the top 10 through 54 holes at this championship. Though none of the previous seven women shot in the 60s in the final round, three of them either improved or maintained their position on Sunday. The only amateur to win the US Women's Open is Catherine Lacoste in 1967.

9: Four of the last five US Women's Open champions trailed entering the final round. However, a big comeback has been rare in this championship over the years: 24 of the last 30 winners were at or within two strokes of the lead entering the final round. The largest final-round deficit overcome to win this championship is five strokes, done on six different occasions - the last being Annika Sorenstam in 1995.

10: This is the sixth time since 2000 a player has carried a one-stroke advantage into the final round. Only two of the previous five women in that situation went on to win, the last one being Cristie Kerr in 2007.

Justin Ray is the head of content for 15th Club. He has also worked as a senior researcher at ESPN and Golf Channel.

