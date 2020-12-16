Sky Sports Golf podcast awards: Highs and lows of 2020 golf season

The video edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast is available on Sky Sports On Demand

The Sky Sports Golf podcast is back for one last time in 2020 to reflect on an incredible finish to the Race to Dubai schedule and pick out some of the standout moments from the past 12 months.

David Howell and Jamie Spence join host Josh Antmann to discuss the sport's big talking points, with the focus on Lee Westwood snatch the Race to Dubai crown with a runner-up finish at the DP World Tour Championship.

The 47-year-old secured the Order of Merit title at the expense of Patrick Reed, looking to becoming the first American Race to Dubai winner, and Matt Fitzpatrick, who held on for a one-shot victory in the season finale.

Lee Westwood ended the year as European No 1, as Matt Fitzpatrick claimed a one-shot victory

The panel heap praise on Westwood for rolling back the years and Fitzpatrick for winning the event for a second time, plus applaud Reed's short game after a mesmerising performance around the greens.

Listen or subscribe on:

There's a delve into the archives to look back at the 2020 highlights, with the guests having mixed views on what should be Shot of the Year, Comeback of the Year, Performance of the Year and many other award categories.

The best of your tweets sent into @SkySportsGolf got answered, plus there's a tense finale to the final Ponder the Pro of the season.

Golf Vodcast Live on

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via Spotify or Apple Podcasts!

The Vodcast version is out now on Sky Sports On Demand, with the show also on Sky Sports Golf this Thursday from 5pm.