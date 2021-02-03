All you need to know about the 2021 Aon Risk Reward Challenge on the PGA and LPGA Tours

Aon Risk Reward Challenge

The Aon Risk Reward Challenge is up and running for the third consecutive season, so who will be the most strategic professionals on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour in 2021?

Whether on the tee or reading the green, players are constantly searching for insights to give them an edge over their rivals. They make strategic decisions, take calculated risks, use pattern recognition, and rely heavily on a team of trusted advisors to maximise performance.

The season-long competition for the Aon Trophy offers a prize of $1m and offers a unique challenge for the best players in the world in both the men's and women's game.

What is the Aon Risk Reward Challenge?

At 39 tournaments on the PGA Tour and 32 LPGA Tour events, the competition highlights golf's best strategic decision makers. The challenge takes the best two scores from every participating event a player competes in throughout the season.

Tony Finau is one of the Aon Risk Reward Challenge ambassadors

The PGA TOUR player and LPGA Tour player who best navigate the challenges, measured by average score under par on these holes, will each win the Aon Trophy and take home an equal $1 Million prize.

The Challenge is unique to the game of golf, with the designated holes at each qualifying event selected to maximise the strategic challenge faced by the best players in the world.

Who are the Aon ambassadors for 2021?

Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele and 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari are the Aon ambassadors for the PGA TOUR, with Lizette Salas, Yu Liu and Elizabeth Szokol promoting the competition for the LPGA Tour.

Who are the previous champions?

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka won the inaugural Aon Risk Reward Challenge on the PGA TOUR for the 2018/19 season, with Solheim Cup star Carlota Ciganda landing the top prize on the LPGA Tour in 2019.

Brooks Koepka won the inaugural PGA Tour title

In 2020, Aon temporarily paused the marketing and promotion of the Aon Risk Reward Challenge (ARRC) across both Tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Aon was committed to the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players and partners and continued to support the Aon Risk Reward Challenge and the $1 million prize pay-out to Nick Taylor, the winner of the Challenge on the PGA Tour.

On the LPGA Tour, the $1 million prize was redistributed to fund the prize for a new event, the Drive On Championship.

Who are the early leaders this year?

Joaquin Niemann currently tops the leaderboard on the PGA Tour after the Waste Management Phoenix Open, playing the designated Aon Risk Reward Challenge holes in a cumulative 1.231 under par.

The rising star from Chile took over top spot from 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen, who slipped to third place behind two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson. Matthew Wolff lies fourth, while Brooks Koepka is back in the top five.

Joaquin Niemann led after the Phoenix Open

Koepka's memorable chip-in for eagle on the 17th at TPC Scottsdale, the Aon Risk Reward Challenge hole for the week, lifted him into a tie for fifth with Justin Thomas.

Check out the current standings here.

The LPGA Tour scoring began on the 17th hole at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Florida. Results will be available soon.

For more information, visit the Aon golf partnerships page here.