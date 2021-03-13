The Players Championship: Pairings and tee times for final round at TPC Sawgrass

Lee Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau will go out in the final group for the second week running

Pairings and tee times for the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

USA unless stated, start times GMT

First tee

1150 Scott Harrington

1155 Martin Laird (Sco), Collin Morikawa

1205 Nate Lashley, Rory Sabbatini (Svk)

1215 James Hahn, Patrick Rodgers

1225 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Cameron Percy (Aus)

1235 Adam Scott (Aus), Dustin Johnson

1245 Aaron Wise, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

The Players Championship Live Live on

1255 Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson

1305 Russell Knox (Sco), Nick Taylor (Can)

1315 Sungjae Im (Kor), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

1330 Keegan Bradley, Zach Johnson

1340 Brendan Steele, Ryan Moore

1350 Billy Horschel, Charley Hoffman

1400 Kramer Hickok, Brian Stuard

1410 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Scott Piercy

1420 Harold Varner III, Adam Hadwin (Can)

1430 Charles Howell III, Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is playing his first event outside the world's top 100 since 1993

1440 Brendon Todd, Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

1450 Matt Jones (Aus), Denny McCarthy

1505 Tyler McCumber, Scott Brown

1515 Ryan Armour, Daniel Berger

1525 Jason Kokrak, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

The Players Championship Live on

1535 JT Poston, Victor Perez (Fra)

1545 Jason Day (Aus), Corey Conners (Can)

1555 Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth

1605 Lanto Griffin, Patton Kizzire

1615 Tom Hoge, Will Zalatoris

1625 Shane Lowry (Irl), Adam Long

Shane Lowry carded a third-round 69 at The Players

1640 Harry Higgs, Talor Gooch

1650 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Ryan Palmer

1700 Cameron Smith (Aus), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1710 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

1720 Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

1730 Paul Casey (Eng), Jon Rahm (Esp)

1740 Justin Thomas, Doug Ghim

1750 Lee Westwood (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau

Who will win The Players? Watch the final round live on Sunday on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups from 11.45am via the red button, ahead of full coverage from 1.30pm on Sky Sports The Players.