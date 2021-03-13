The Players Championship: Pairings and tee times for final round at TPC Sawgrass
Lee Westwood leads Bryson DeChambeau heading into the final day of The Players; Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Paul Casey among the chasing pack - watch the final round live on Sunday on Sky Sports The Players
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 13/03/21 11:58pm
Pairings and tee times for the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
USA unless stated, start times GMT
First tee
1150 Scott Harrington
1155 Martin Laird (Sco), Collin Morikawa
1205 Nate Lashley, Rory Sabbatini (Svk)
1215 James Hahn, Patrick Rodgers
1225 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Cameron Percy (Aus)
1235 Adam Scott (Aus), Dustin Johnson
1245 Aaron Wise, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
1255 Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson
1305 Russell Knox (Sco), Nick Taylor (Can)
1315 Sungjae Im (Kor), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)
1330 Keegan Bradley, Zach Johnson
1340 Brendan Steele, Ryan Moore
1350 Billy Horschel, Charley Hoffman
1400 Kramer Hickok, Brian Stuard
1410 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Scott Piercy
1420 Harold Varner III, Adam Hadwin (Can)
1430 Charles Howell III, Phil Mickelson
1440 Brendon Todd, Joaquin Niemann (Chl)
1450 Matt Jones (Aus), Denny McCarthy
1505 Tyler McCumber, Scott Brown
1515 Ryan Armour, Daniel Berger
1525 Jason Kokrak, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1535 JT Poston, Victor Perez (Fra)
1545 Jason Day (Aus), Corey Conners (Can)
1555 Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth
1605 Lanto Griffin, Patton Kizzire
1615 Tom Hoge, Will Zalatoris
1625 Shane Lowry (Irl), Adam Long
1640 Harry Higgs, Talor Gooch
1650 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Ryan Palmer
1700 Cameron Smith (Aus), Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1710 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1720 Chris Kirk, Brian Harman
1730 Paul Casey (Eng), Jon Rahm (Esp)
1740 Justin Thomas, Doug Ghim
1750 Lee Westwood (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau
