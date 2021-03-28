Kia Classic: Mel Reid second behind Inbee Park going into final round in California

Mel Reid is five shots behind leader Inbee Park going into the final round of the Kia Classic

England’s Mel Reid moved into a tie for second place at the Kia Classic ahead of the final round, five shots back from leader Inbee Park.

The 33-year-old mixed two birdies and a bogey on her opening three holes and carded an even-par back nine for a one-under 71 to go to seven-under for the tournament.

Leaderboard Kia Classic

Park, ranked fourth in the world and making her first LPGA Tour start of the season, went round in 69 for the second straight round to lead on 12 under, while Reid has Park's South Korean compatriot Mi Jung Hur and Australian Minjee Lee for company.

"She (Inbee Park) has got a five-shot lead, so I'm going to have to do something special to get it done tomorrow," Reid said at close of play.

"I think tomorrow the game plan is to play aggressive and there is nothing to lose, and I'm going to try and get as close as I can to Inbee.

"But she's an unbelievable golfer and she's going to be hard to beat. She doesn't make any mistakes."

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson and Madelene Sagstrom finished the day six under with Sagstrom having the round of the day, overcoming an opening double bogey for a 64.

The Swede followed the double bogey with birdies on seven of the next eight holes and had four birdies and a bogey on the back nine.