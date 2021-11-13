European Tour: Francesco Laporta and Joachim B Hansen share lead at AVIV Dubai Championship

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the third round of the European Tour's AVIV Dubai Championship, held on the Fire Course at Jumeriah Golf Estates. Highlights from the third round of the European Tour's AVIV Dubai Championship, held on the Fire Course at Jumeriah Golf Estates.

Francesco Laporta and Joachim B Hansen take a share of the lead into the final round of the AVIV Dubai Championship, with Tommy Fleetwood still in contention after a late birdie barrage.

Laporta birdied the final hole to match Hansen's third-round 67 on the Fire Course at Jumeriah Golf Estates, lifting the pair to 19 under and a shot ahead of defending champion Antoine Rozner.

Kalle Samooja holds fourth spot ahead of Min Woo Lee and Fleetwood, who birdied six of his last nine holes to post a four-under 68, with 15 players heading into Sunday within five shots of the lead.

Rozner took a one-shot lead into the weekend and briefly moved three clear when he followed an opening-hole birdie with a hole-out eagle from the third fairway, only to hand the advantage back to the field when he made a double-bogey at the par-five fifth.

Laporta made three birdies in his first seven holes and Hansen made three straight gains from the fifth, while Rozner took advantage of the par-four ninth to see the trio reach the turn tied for the lead on 17 under.

Hansen edged ahead when he birdied the 12th for the third day running, only to find himself one behind when Laporta cancelled out a dropped shot at the par-three 11th by birdieing the 13th and 15th.

Rozner cancelled out a bogey at the 12th by taking advantage of the par-five next, although the defending champion fell two back when Hansen responded to a bogey at the 15th with back-to-back birdies over his next two holes.

Hansen took two attempts from the sand on his way to a closing par, with Laporta making a two-putt birdie at the par-five last to leave the pair tied on 19 under going into Sunday's final round.

Rozner made a close-range birdie at the 18th to stay within one of the lead, with Samooja two back after two birdies in his last three holes helped him to a third-round 68.

Fleetwood limped to the turn in 38 but followed three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the 10th with birdies on each of his last three holes, keeping him within three of the lead, with Lee alongside him on 16 under.

Kaymer birdied five of his first seven holes on his way to a third-round 65 and get him four back alongside Bernd Wiesberger and Jazz Janewattananond, who fired a bogey-free 63, while Padraig Harrington is in the group tied-10th alongside Paul Casey and Paul Waring.

