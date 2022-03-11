Su Oh and Nasa Hataoka lead on LPGA Tour in Thailand; Pablo Larrazabal one back in South Africa

Su Oh impressed to grab the halfway lead in Thailand

Su Oh eagled her final hole to grab a share of the lead alongside Nasa Hataoka after the second round of the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Oh was five under after 15 holes when play was suspended for an hour due to the threat of lightning, with the Australian then nearly holing her approach at the par-five last when the second round was able to resume.

The tap-in eagle closed a seven-under 65 to see Oh continue her bogey-free start to the week and move to 16 under, equalling the tournament's 36-hole scoring record and seeing her hold the halfway lead for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.

A near albatross 😱@suohgolf nearly holes out from the fairway on the par 5 18th 👏 pic.twitter.com/ILOyULAOOi — LPGA (@LPGA) March 11, 2022

"My ball striking wasn't…the impact wasn't very good today. I was just kind of scrambling really well out there," said Oh, who won the Australian WPGA Championship in January

Moments after Oh's eagle to take the lead, Hataoka birdied the 18th to also close a bogey-free 65 at Siam Country Club Pattaya's Old Course, with the pair holding a one-shot cushion over France's Celine Boutier and Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark.

Xiyu Lin is in fifth after a six-under 66, while first-round co-leader Esther Henseleit dropped into a tie for 11th after a second-round 71. Ireland's Leona Maguire sits in a share of 22nd with England's Mel Reid tied-52nd following back-to-back 71s.

Larrazabal one back in South Africa

Going LOW here in South Africa 🔥#MyGolfLifeOpen pic.twitter.com/YhuU6RUc1r — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) March 11, 2022

Pablo Larrazabal continued his impressive run of form by getting within a shot of the halfway lead at the MyGolfLife Open in South Africa.

The Spaniard, who has posted top-six finishes in his last two starts, followed up an opening-round 63 with a seven-under 65 on another low-scoring day at Pecanwood Golf and Country Club.

Larrazabal mixed eight birdies with a lone dropped shot, bogeying the par-three 13th for the second day in a row, to head into the weekend on 16 under and tied second alongside compatriot Nacho Elvira and South Africa's Tristen Strydom.

Hennie du Plessis posted a seven-under 65 despite bogeying the ninth, his final hole the day, with an eagle and seven birdies helping the world No 223 edge into the solo advantage.

Richard Sterne is two off the pace in fifth and Canada's Aaron Cockerill is four strokes back, while English duo Ross Fisher and Laurie Canter are both in the group five behind.